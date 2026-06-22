JARCO Companies Acquires JW Sands, Launches JARCO Sands Brand

POTEET, Texas, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 1, 2025, JARCO Companies has completed the acquisition of JW Sands in Poteet TX. The operation will be run under the company's new JARCO Sands brand.

With this acquisition, JARCO adds drying capabilities to their existing mining and washing operations. The Poteet location is able to mine, wash, and dry over 1 million tons of high-quality 100 mesh frac sand per year.

"This acquisition allows JARCO to supply dry sand in addition to our existing wet sand offerings," said Joe Regalado, CEO of JARCO Companies. "It's a meaningful step forward in expanding what we can deliver to our customers."

The addition of the former JW Sands' facilities enhances JARCO's ability to serve growing demand for 100 mesh frac sand proppant across the region, broadening the company's product line and production capacity.

For more information, please contact JARCO Companies (www.JARCOCompanies.com).

SOURCE JARCO Companies