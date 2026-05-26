JasionBike Kicks Off 6th Anniversary Celebration with Savings, Gifts, and Giveaways

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JasionBike is celebrating its 6th Anniversary by rolling out major discounts, exclusive gifts, giveaways, and limited-time deals for riders across the U.S. Running from May 22 through June 8, the campaign reflects JasionBike's ongoing mission to make electric mobility more accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for everyday riders.

Jasionbike 6th Anniversary Campaign

Over the past six years, more than 120,000 riders have chosen JasionBike for commuting, outdoor adventures, and daily transportation. What started as a fast-growing eBike brand has evolved into a global mobility company, with a rapidly expanding community of riders across the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

Making Affordable Electric Bikes More Accessible

JasionBike has quickly become known for making high-performance eBikes more affordable for everyday riders. Its growing popularity in North America reflects the increasing demand for affordable electric bikes that fit daily commuting, weekend riding, and outdoor lifestyles. The anniversary campaign also celebrates the growing community of riders who use JasionBike for commuting, adventures, and everyday freedom.

Anniversary Campaign Highlights

The 6th Anniversary celebration includes several limited-time offers for customers shopping during the campaign period. Main offers include:

Save up to 53% OFF selected eBike models

FREE anniversary gift boxes with qualifying purchases

Extra savings on eligible orders

Chances to win gift cards during the campaign

Bundle deals and free accessories on selected bikes

JasionBike's Most Popular Models

Three standout models continue leading the brand's popularity during the anniversary event.

X-Hunter

As Jasion's best-selling eBike with a folding frame, fat tires, and all-terrain performance, X-Hunter balances portability and comfort for city or outdoor rides.

Hunter Pro

Hunter Pro, upgraded from X-Hunter, is a high-performance eBike that offers enhanced power and ride comfort. It folds easily, excels on longer journeys, and handles everything from city streets to weekend getaways.

RetroVolt Pro

As a high-performance, moped-style eBike, it combines bold retro aesthetics with modern speed and smooth handling. Loved by top KOLs, it's designed for riders who want everyday practicality wrapped in a head-turning look.

How to Join the Anniversary Celebration

Visit the Jasionbike official website to unlock up to 53% OFF selected models, claim a Free Gift Box with your purchase, enjoy extra savings on qualifying orders, and enter for a chance to win gift cards.

Media Contact

Company name: Jasionbike

Email: [email protected]

Number: 1 (888) 825 6366

Country: US

Website: https://www.jasionbike.com/

SOURCE JasionBike