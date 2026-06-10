JASON STONE INJURY LAWYERS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF INAUGURAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Two students recognized with $2,500 scholarships for exceptional leadership, community service, and civic engagement.

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Stone Injury Lawyers has announced the recipients of its inaugural scholarship program, awarding two $2,500 scholarships to students whose leadership, service, and commitment to their communities distinguished them among applicants.

The scholarship program recognizes young people who demonstrate initiative, civic engagement, public service, and a dedication to helping others. This year's recipients, Sanya Nadeem, of East Walpole, Massachusetts, and Samantha Rondo of Lebanon, Maine, were selected for achievements that reflect those values in distinct but equally inspiring ways.

For Sanya Nadeem, a desire to better understand why so many people felt disconnected from local elections sparked a project that would eventually reach far beyond her hometown.

A graduate of Montrose School, Nadeem created a voter guide as part of her Girl Scouts Gold Award project. What began as a local effort evolved into The VOTE Movement, a youth-led nonprofit focused on increasing civic participation and making local government more accessible to young voters. The initiative has since expanded into a growing network of student ambassadors across more than 25 states and multiple countries.

In addition to founding The VOTE Movement, Nadeem participated in the Carnegie Young Leaders for Civic Preparedness Fellowship, conducted public policy research through an internship with Partners in Democracy, and was elected State Treasurer during Massachusetts Girls State. This fall, she will attend the University of Pennsylvania to study political science and pursue a future career in constitutional or civil rights law.

The scholarship designated for children of federal employees was awarded to Samantha Rondo, a Lebanon, Maine resident and criminology student at the University of New England whose commitment to service has already begun shaping her future career path.

Last summer, Rondo served as a Community Service Officer with the Kennebunkport Police Department, where she gained firsthand experience working alongside law enforcement professionals and supporting members of her community. The experience strengthened her leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills while reinforcing her passion for public service. Inspired by the experience, Rondo hopes to build a career dedicated to protecting vulnerable populations and combating human trafficking.

"These students have already accomplished something truly remarkable," said Jason Stone, founder and president of Jason Stone Injury Lawyers. "Sanya took an idea that started in her own community and helped grow it into a national movement empowering young people to participate in local democracy. Samantha represents another kind of service that is just as important, a commitment to public safety, helping others, and honoring the families of federal workers who help keep our country moving. Federal employees and their families are part of the backbone of our society, and we're proud to support students who understand the value of service at such a young age."

The Jason Stone Injury Lawyers Scholarship Program was created to invest in students who are already demonstrating leadership, service, and a commitment to improving their communities. By supporting students whose actions reflect those values, the firm hopes to encourage the next generation of leaders, advocates, and changemakers.

For more information about Jason Stone Injury Lawyers and the scholarship program, visit www.StoneInjuryLawyers.com.

About Jason Stone Injury Lawyers:

Jason Stone Injury Lawyers is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. With a commitment to helping those recover emotionally, physically, legally and financially, the firm has become a trusted resource for legal representation in Massachusetts and holding insurance companies and businesses accountable, so victims can focus their efforts getting back to their pre-incident standard of living. For more information, visit www.stoneinjurylawyers.com.

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SOURCE Jason Stone Injury Lawyers