Innovative coffee company launches one of the most ambitious flavored coffee initiatives ever undertaken while pursuing a Guinness World Records title.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As flavored coffee continues to evolve beyond traditional seasonal offerings and predictable flavor profiles, Java Factory launches one of the coffee industry's boldest and most ambitious product initiatives to date - Flavor 52. The year-long campaign introduces 52 new coffee flavors over 52 consecutive weeks, with a new flavor dropping each Monday. Java Factory, known for its vibrant packaging, imaginative dual-flavor blends, and unconventional approach to coffee, has built its reputation around inventive and unexpected flavor combinations including French Toast, S'Mores, Choconut, Pistachy-Ohhh!, PB&J, Blueberry Shortcake, and other imaginative creations, alongside highly caffeinated favorites such as Da Bomb and Smooth Caffeinator.

Java Factory Announces Flavor 52: 52 New Coffee Flavors in 52 Consecutive Weeks

As part of the initiative, Java Factory is working with Guinness World Records to certify a title for the most unique coffee flavors launched by a coffee brand within a single year. The campaign begins now and will culminate at the 2027 Summer Fancy Food Show, where the company plans to unveil its final flavor release and celebrate the completion of this unprecedented year-long journey.

Consumers can subscribe directly through the Java Factory website www.javafactory.com for either full-year access or seasonal subscriptions, allowing coffee lovers to receive each week's exclusive flavor release as it becomes available. By embracing the philosophy of drop culture, Java Factory is transforming flavored coffee from a routine grocery purchase into an ongoing experience built around anticipation, discovery, and community engagement.

The Flavor 52 rollout will be supported by a robust integrated marketing campaign that includes coordinated social media activations, the company's ongoing #FlavorFriday campaign to support the Monday flavor drops, experiential marketing programs, and licensing collaborations with nationally recognized brands and personalities.

The Six Flavor 52 Seasons

The activation unfolds through six themed "seasons," each carefully curated around connected flavor narratives and entertainment-inspired weekly releases.

Throwback Collection – Season 1

Ice Cream Truck – Season 2

Sweater Weather – Season 3

Wild Ones – Season 4

Just Desserts – Season 5

The Finale – Season 6

Each season delivers a distinct emotional and flavor-driven experience, with every release intentionally connected through ingredients, mood, sensory inspiration, storytelling, and consumer nostalgia. Each season spans approximately two months.

The opening season Throwback Collection celebrates beloved snacks, desserts, breakfast favorites, and iconic pop-culture-inspired flavors. Initial releases include:

Grandma's Candy

Jelly Donut

Sundae Pancakes

Iced Oatmeal Cookie

Candy Pecans

Saturday Morning Cartoons

"Flavored coffee has been treated as a novelty within the coffee category for too long. Today's consumers are looking for more than caffeine—they're looking for experiences, self-expression, discovery, and moments worth sharing," said Sam Blaney, Executive Vice President of Java Factory. "Flavor 52 isn't just about launching new coffees. It's about pushing the boundaries of what flavored coffee can be and giving people a reason to come back every week to participate, anticipate, and celebrate flavor in a completely new way. We believe flavored coffee deserves its own spotlight, and Java Factory is leading that conversation."

A critical component behind Flavor 52 is Java Factory's longstanding collaboration with Flavor & Fragrance Specialties (FFS), a division of Lucta. Widely recognized throughout the food and beverage industry for its expertise in flavored coffee applications, FFS is considered one of the nation's leading flavored coffee formulators and has played an instrumental role in helping Java Factory continually push the boundaries of flavor innovation. The collaboration is highly hands-on, with FFS flavor specialists regularly working alongside the Java Factory team in its roasting facility to refine, test, and perfect new flavor concepts. The partnership enables every new release to become a fully designed sensory experience—balancing aroma, taste, nostalgia, storytelling, and craftsmanship rather than simply adding flavor to coffee.

With 52 consecutive launches planned over the next year, Java Factory is making one of the boldest commitments the category has ever seen—that flavor itself can become the main event. Flavor 52 may very well represent the next chapter in the evolution of flavored coffee.

About Java Factory

Java Factory is redefining the coffee experience through specialty-grade 100% Arabica Brazilian coffee and an imaginative portfolio of bold roasts and innovative flavored coffees. Known for its creative flavor combinations and uncompromising quality, Java Factory is dedicated to making coffee more expressive, memorable, and shareable for today's consumers. The company believes exceptional coffee and exceptional flavor belong together, crafting every product with equal attention to both the bean and the flavor experience.

For more information about Flavor 52, visit www.javafactory.com.

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

973-650-1218

[email protected]

SOURCE Java Factory