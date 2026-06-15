The multi-year partnership debuts alongside a refined, premium identity for the trusted wellness brand

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOptimizers has named global bestselling author and On Purpose podcast host Jay Shetty as its first-ever global brand ambassador.

With more than 70 million followers and over 700 million monthly views across social media platforms, Jay Shetty has built a global platform dedicated to helping people lead healthier, happier, and more purposeful lives through content, conversations, and entertainment.

Jay Shetty Joins BIOptimizers as First-Ever Global Brand Ambassador

The multi-year partnership marks a defining milestone for BIOptimizers, which has built over 22 years of credibility in sleep, digestion, and health.

More than a traditional endorsement, this partnership unites two established names in modern wellness. Their connection was forged through shared philosophy and lived experience long before becoming official.

As his global platform expanded across world tours, bestselling books, content creation, and hosting On Purpose, Shetty sought ways to better support his energy, recovery, and well-being.

Shetty began taking BIOptimizers' 7-in-1 Magnesium Breakthrough after his medical practitioner recommended the product and brand known for its science-backed formulations and measurable results.

"Jay embodies the values we care deeply about at BIOptimizers: being intentional, high-performing, and committed to overall wellbeing," said BIOptimizer co-founders Matt Gallant and Wade Lightheart. "This partnership is authentic because it is built on genuine product trust. Having trusted our formulations as part of his wellness routine, Jay was a natural fit for this collaboration."

"I've always believed that the small habits we practice consistently have the greatest impact on our well-being," said Jay Shetty. "That's why BIOptimizers resonated with me from the beginning. We share a commitment to science-backed wellness, daily recovery, and the belief that lasting health is built through consistent habits. Magnesium Breakthrough quickly became a part of my evening routine, and has transformed my day so I'm really grateful to BIOptimizers."

Shetty's appointment marks a new era for BIOptimizers — one that pairs a refreshed, premium identity with new products arriving this summer. All grounded in the 22-year scientific authority that drew him to the brand.

As the brand enters this next chapter, its multi-year collaboration is the beginning. The relationship will extend beyond traditional ambassadorship to include product co-creation and initiatives.

Together, BIOptimizers and Shetty aim to help more people build sustainable habits that support long-term health and well-being. For media inquiries, contact [email protected]

SOURCE BiOptimizers