JBTM (JBTM) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

JBT Marel's second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.95 came in below the $2.02 consensus estimate, and the stock lost roughly 7.9%; Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of shareholders who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An earnings shortfall cost JBT Marel (JBTM) shareholders roughly 7.9% of their investment value in a single trading session after the Company reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.95 against the $2.02 analyst consensus. Shareholders who lost money on JBTM are encouraged to submit their loss information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The quarter's numbers: adjusted EPS of $1.95 versus the $2.02 estimate. Revenue of approximately $981 million, slightly below or essentially in line with estimates depending on the consensus dataset. The gap between the reported profit figure and the Street number, not the top line, drove the selloff as investors focused on profitability.

JBTM attributed part of the quarter's performance to logistics constraints and production inefficiencies in the Prepared Food and Beverage segment, which delayed revenue. Reporting on the results also highlighted margin friction and a non-cash impairment charge. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of JBTM investors.

If you purchased JBTM shares and suffered a loss, click here to submit your information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the JBTM Investigation

Q: How much did JBTM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 7.9% after the Company reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.95 against the $2.02 analyst consensus estimate, along with logistics constraints and production inefficiencies in the Prepared Food and Beverage segment. Investors who suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the JBTM investigation? A: Investors who purchased JBTM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who is conducting the JBTM investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors who purchased JBTM securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do JBTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my JBTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought JBTM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP