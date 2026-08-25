J.D. Lewis III Celebrates His Birthday at The Lewis Law Group, P.A's New Office

STUART, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lewis Law Group, P.A., one of the Treasure Coast's trusted and long-standing legal practices, is pleased to announce its relocation to a new office, located on the ground floor of 100 SW Albany Ave., Ste. 100, Stuart, FL 34994. The announcement follows the birthday of the firm's Founder J.D. Lewis III, celebrated on August 18th. As the firm begins a new chapter, it remains fully operational and continues to serve clients with the same dedication and personalized care it has provided since 1975.

The move represents a meaningful upgrade for clients of The Lewis Law Group, P.A.. The new office offers a modern, welcoming environment with convenient parking and a layout designed to make every visit comfortable. The firm's new home reflects its ongoing commitment to putting clients first — not just in the courtroom, but from the moment they walk through the door.

While the address has changed, The Lewis Law Group, P.A. remains a client-first firm. Founder J.D. Lewis III continues to lead the practice alongside his sons, J.D. Lewis IV and Christopher Lewis. Clients who have relied on the firm for decades will find familiar faces, the same personalized service — including direct access to their attorneys and continued commitment to achieving the best possible outcome in every case.

"After more than 30 years in our old building, there's certainly a nostalgic part of me that will always cherish that chapter and all the wonderful memories. But this move was done entirely with our clients in mind. A better environment, a more modern space, and easier access — that's what they deserve. The Lewis Law Group, P.A. is growing and will continue to represent the people and communities we've been proud to serve for over half a century." — J.D. Lewis III, Founder, The Lewis Law Group, P.A."

About The Lewis Law Group

For 50 years, The Lewis Law Group has been a trusted name in legal representation.

They are a family-owned, multi-generational law firm serving clients in the Treasure Coast of Florida. The firm mainly focuses on Personal Injury but also handles niche cases in the areas of Criminal Law, Employment Law, and Medical Malpractice. With experience, knowledge, and a personal approach, their team of attorneys is dedicated to helping clients navigate through complex legal issues.

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SOURCE The Lewis Law Group