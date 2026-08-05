Jeff Fager to Join Brock Greene of Oligo Nation to Host 14th Annual Oligo Nation Masters, Benefiting Brain Cancer Research

Golf, dinner and community gathering set for September 14 in New Canaan, Connecticut, will support research into oligodendroglioma

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oligo Nation, an organization dedicated to funding research into oligodendroglioma, a rare and currently incurable form of brain cancer, will host its 14th Annual Oligo Nation Masters on September 14, 2026.

Jeff Fager joins Brock Nelson to host this year's Oligo Nation Masters golf tournament.

The day begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and golf at the Country Club of New Canaan, followed by cocktails and dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the Fager residence in New Canaan. The event's theme, "Driving Research. Accelerating a Cure," reflects Oligo Nation's mission to close the gap in funding for oligodendroglioma, a brain cancer that has seen no new approved treatments in two decades.

This year's tournament is hosted by founder Brock Greene and Melinda and Jeff Fager. Jeff Fager, the former Executive Producer of 60 Minutes and first Chairman of CBS News, serves as Board Chairman of Oligo Nation. Co-chairs for the event are Liz Buchbinder, Jeff Hickling, Mitchell McManus and Jeff Swiggett.

"Oligo Nation is an important cause for many of us. Brock Green has built it into the only organization of its kind in search of treatments for Oligo brain cancer, and there is optimism that new treatments will be found. Our event is now 14 years old and this year promises to be memorable. It is a great day for the golfers that sign up, but the evening has been meaningful, and we encourage non-golfers to just sign up for the dinner," said Jeff Fager, Board Chairman.

Since its founding in 2014, Oligo Nation has worked to fund research aimed at accelerating new treatment options for oligodendroglioma patients, an area of brain cancer research that has historically received limited attention and funding compared to more common tumor types. The organization partners with leading research institutions and clinicians to move promising science toward clinical trials.

Proceeds from the Oligo Nation Masters support this ongoing research effort. Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and donation information are available at https://www.oligonation.org/.

About Jeff Fager

Jeff Fager spent nearly 40 years at CBS News, where he held roles ranging from field producer to executive producer of 60 Minutes to chairman of CBS News. He is best known for his long tenure at 60 Minutes and his work strengthening the news division's broadcast and digital platforms during a period of significant change in the industry.

About Oligo Nation

Brock Greene founded Oligo Nation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, in 2014. Oligo Nation is one of the few organizations dedicated specifically to funding medical research focused on oligodendroglioma, a rare form of brain cancer for which no new treatment has been approved in over 20 years. The organization works with families, researchers, and medical institutions to advance translational research toward new treatment options. More information is available at https://www.oligonation.org/.

SOURCE Jeff Fager