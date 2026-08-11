Jeff Glover Divests Ownership in Keller Williams Market Centers, Focuses Full Energy on His Real Estate Team and Coaching Organization

DETROIT, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Glover, founder of Live Unreal Companies, today announced the transition of ownership and leadership of all three Keller Williams market centers he owned across Michigan to their new owners. Glover served as majority owner and Operating Principal — the senior leadership and decision-making role within a Keller Williams market center — at all three locations.

The transition clears the way for Glover to focus fully on his real estate team, Glover Agency, and Glover U, North America's fastest-growing coaching and training organization for real estate agents and leaders, furthering its broker-agnostic approach to serving professionals across the U.S. and Canada from all brokerages and brands.

Combined, the three market centers closed nearly $1 billion in sales volume in 2025. Each also reached significant milestones under Glover's ownership. Professionals went from the bottom half to a top-three Keller Williams market center in metro Detroit for profitability, and a top-three brokerage of any brand in the region for sales volume. At Great Lakes, where Glover marked his 10-year anniversary at the helm this year, the market center expanded into the Grosse Pointe market and transformed from a buyer-focused brokerage to a listing-focused one, growing its listing-side business from under 30% to just over 50% of total transactions. Kalamazoo, acquired seven years ago, moved from a strip-mall location into a standalone building Glover also purchased, and by late 2025 had climbed from fifth to second in market share for sales volume in Kalamazoo County.

This transition marks the conclusion of Glover's ownership journey with KW, which began in 2013. Jeff will continue to serve as an active Keller Williams agent and team owner. Glover first joined the company in 2009, the same year he connected with co-founder Gary Keller and began building what would become one of the most recognized names in real estate nationally — Michigan's #1 home-selling team for 11 of the past 13 years, of all brands. Over the following years, Glover grew his majority ownership stakes across three market centers representing more than 500 agents, and has ranked as the #1 KW franchisee in metro Detroit for most homes sold among all locations in the region through 2025.

"Gary Keller took a chance on me back in 2009, opening a door that shaped a meaningful part of my career. That mentorship is something I'll carry with me for the rest of my career, well beyond any business relationship," said Glover. "Selling these ownership positions is about focusing my energy on where I can create the most value going forward. I could have held onto these market centers. Instead, I'm choosing to sell so I can focus on serving every agent and leader in this business in a broker-agnostic way, not tied to any one flag. Every agent, staff member, and leader across these market centers will always have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to staying connected with many of them through Glover U's events and programs, at KW events, and wherever our paths cross again."

SOURCE Live Unreal Companies