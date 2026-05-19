Jefferson Welcomes Renowned Cancer Researcher and Wistar Institute Leader Dario C. Altieri, MD, to Thomas Jefferson University's Sidney Kimmel Medical College Faculty

Dr. Altieri will serve as Professor in the Department of Pharmacology, Physiology and Cancer Biology and the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and as Special Advisor to the Director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center.

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Jefferson University has announced the appointment of internationally renowned researcher Dario C. Altieri, MD, to the faculty of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, effective January 1, 2027, following a distinguished leadership tenure at The Wistar Institute. Dr. Altieri will serve as Professor in the Department of Pharmacology, Physiology and Cancer Biology, with a secondary appointment in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He will also serve as Special Advisor to the Director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dario C. Altieri, MD

A globally respected clinical leader, physician-scientist and oncology researcher, Dr. Altieri has shaped and revolutionized the field of cancer biology for decades. His research has helped to identify critical components of tumor biology and informed new therapeutic approaches across a broad range of malignancies.

"Jefferson has long been home to world-class research, and Dr. Altieri's arrival deepens that tradition in a meaningful way. His foundational contributions to cancer biology, his record of training exceptional scientists and his commitment to translating discovery into clinical impact align perfectly with who we are and what we stand for at Sidney Kimmel Medical College. I could not be more proud to welcome him," said Said Ibrahim, MD, MPH, MBA, Anthony F. and Gertrude M. DePalma Dean, Sidney Kimmel Medical College and President, Jefferson University Physicians.

Dr. Altieri actively leads research focused on understanding how tumor cells survive and proliferate. His studies have been instrumental in understanding survivin, an Inhibitors of Apoptosis (IAP) gene shown to be overproduced in nearly every human cancer, and exploring how it can impact cancer cell survival. He continues to study how cancer cells adapt and become resistant to therapies with the goal of finding new ways to treat cancer more effectively.

In stepping down from his current executive leadership role at The Wistar Institute, one of the world's leading research institutions and an NCI-designated Cancer Center, he returns full-time to the laboratory science and mentorship that have defined his career — a transition both The Wistar Institute and Thomas Jefferson University celebrate as a natural next chapter for one of oncology's most accomplished physician-scientists. Dr. Altieri will continue to advance interdisciplinary cancer research and strengthen Jefferson as a leading academic research institution committed to translating scientific discovery into improved patient outcomes.

"It is a great honor to have Dr. Altieri join Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center. His contributions to cancer biology are foundational and he brings extraordinary scientific depth and leadership experience to bear on our mission. Dr. Altieri's arrival at Jefferson represents new possibilities for our research programs, our faculty and ultimately our patients," said Andrew Chapman, DO, FACP, EVP, Cancer Research and Oncology Services and Director, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Jefferson Health.

Dr. Altieri has served as President and CEO and Director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center of The Wistar Institute since 2015. During his tenure, he strengthened The Wistar Institute's global reputation in cancer research, pioneered new pathways for translational medicine and partnered with industry leaders to bring scientific discoveries from the research laboratory to real-world clinical settings.

"It has been a privilege to lead The Wistar Institute through a remarkable period of scientific advancement and institutional growth. I am proud of what its scientists have achieved, and I have accomplished what I personally set out to do there when I took on the executive leadership role a decade ago. I look forward to dedicating myself entirely to my lifelong passion of conducting basic medical research in pursuit of lifesaving therapies. Jefferson shares a deep commitment to advancing scientific discovery and translating it into significant improvements in patient care. I am excited to join a pioneering institution where basic research, clinical excellence and medical education converge every day," said Dr. Altieri.

According to Rick Horowitz, Chair of The Wistar Institute Board of Trustees, "Dario has been an extraordinary leader for Wistar, instrumental in advancing the cutting-edge cancer, infectious disease and immunology research that sets The Wistar Institute apart from its peers. During his tenure, the endowment has tripled, the budget quadrupled, and two new research centers have been established — positioning Wistar exceptionally well for the future. We are indebted to Dr. Altieri for the transformational contributions he has made and anticipate opportunities for future collaboration with Jefferson that will strengthen the region's life science sector to drive innovation here and beyond."

Dr. Altieri earned his medical degree from the University of Milan School of Medicine, where he completed his residency in internal medicine and postgraduate training in clinical and experimental hematology. He began his research career as a fellow with the Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation before later joining the faculty. He previously served as a Professor at Yale University School of Medicine and Founding Chair of the Department of Cancer Biology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

In addition to his academic and clinical achievements, Dr. Altieri has played a key role as an advocate in the cancer research community. He co-founded the Cancer Biology Training Consortium, a national network dedicated to promoting excellence among future cancer researchers, and the Pancreatic Cancer Alliance, a volunteer-led organization to support pancreatic cancer research and education.

About Jefferson

Jefferson is reimagining healthcare and higher education to create unparalleled value throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. More than 65,000 people strong, Jefferson is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson College of Nursing and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering & Commerce, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 200+ undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,300 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top 15 not-for-profit health care systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 33 hospital campuses and more than 700 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans, through Health Partners Plans, Inc., is a not-for-profit managed health care organization offering a broad range of health coverage options to more than 370,000 members for more than 40 years.

SOURCE Thomas Jefferson University