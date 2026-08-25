Jeffries Law Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation with A+ Rating

The BBB's highest grade recognizes a firm serving vehicle owners in Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and North Carolina

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffries Law PLLC, a consumer protection firm handling lemon law and breach-of-warranty claims, has maintained accreditation and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas since Dec. 27, 2023. The A+ is the BBB's highest grade and reflects a documented record of honest advertising and good-faith complaint resolution. For more information about Jeffries Law, people can visit https://www.lemonclaims.com/.

"Driving a lemon is overwhelming enough without the time, energy, and money involved in pursuing a lemon law case," said Robert Jeffries, founding attorney at Jeffries Law. "Our clients' peace of mind is our priority, and we aim to reach a satisfactory solution."

Consumer protection firm Jeffries Law's awarded the highest possible Better Business Bureau grade A+ Post this

The BBB A+ accreditation serves as a third-party trust signal for vehicle owners pursuing automotive litigation in the five states where the firm practices:

Texas

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New York

North Carolina

What Qualifies a Vehicle Under the Texas Lemon Law

The Jeffries Law team handles claims involving vehicle defects and manufacturer warranty disputes, and takes cases on a contingency-fee basis. Jeffries Law publishes resources on whether a new car can qualify under the Texas Lemon Law 30-day test, outlining the thresholds Texas drivers must meet before a claim becomes viable. Under the Texas Occupations Code, a vehicle may establish a rebuttable presumption that the manufacturer has had a reasonable number of repair attempts when:

The vehicle has been out of service for warranty-covered repairs for a cumulative total of 30 days or more, and the days need not be consecutive

Those days fall within the first 24 months or 24,000 miles

The owner made at least two repair attempts during the first 12 months or 12,000 miles

A substantial defect impairing the vehicle's use or market value still exists

Time spent in a comparable loaner vehicle generally does not count toward the 30 days

A Texas Lemon Law complaint must generally be filed within six months of the earliest qualifying event, a deadline that agencies apply strictly. Available relief includes repurchase, replacement or repair, with repurchase refunds reduced by a reasonable allowance for use calculated against an assumed 120,000-mile vehicle life.

Standards for Consumer Trust

BBB accreditation requires an ongoing commitment to transparency and ethical business practices. Those benchmarks align with the internal standards Jeffries Law applies to its lemon law and breach-of-warranty cases. As the firm expands, the A+ rating provides prospective clients with a third-party reference point before they make contact, a verifiable signal in a sector where consumers have few ways to assess a firm before the first call.

SOURCE Jeffries Law