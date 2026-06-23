JELD-WEN Expands Environmental Product Declaration Portfolio, Advancing Transparency in Sustainable Building

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced an expansion of its portfolio of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability transparency and enabling customers to make more informed, responsible building decisions.

The expanded portfolio includes newly released, third-party verified EPDs across a broad range of product categories in both North America and Europe, including vinyl and wood windows, interior doors, exterior doorsets, and other building solutions. These disclosures provide standardized, independently verified data on environmental impacts across a product's full life cycle—from raw material sourcing to manufacturing, use, and end-of-life considerations.

"As demand grows for credible, data-driven sustainability insights, we are focused on equipping our customers with the information they need to make confident product choices," said Carolyn Payne, Director of Global ESG. "Expanding our EPD portfolio is an important step in advancing transparency, supporting green building efforts and demonstrating the measurable impact of our products across their full life cycle."

EPDs play a critical role in supporting green building certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges Bauen (DGNB), offering architects, builders, and designers a trusted and comparable data source for evaluating materials and selecting lower-impact solutions.

By increasing access to these disclosures, JELD-WEN supports a growing focus on Scope 3 emissions and helps customers better assess factors such as carbon footprint, material composition, energy use and overall environmental performance.

"Transparency is foundational to building trust with our customers and partners," Payne added. "By continuing to expand our EPD coverage, we are not only meeting evolving market expectations but also helping drive progress toward a lower-carbon, more sustainable built environment."

JELD-WEN's full library of EPDs is available online, providing easy access for customers, designers, and industry professionals seeking comprehensive sustainability data. Learn more about JELD-WEN's EPDs in North America on our website, and explore our EPDs across Europe here.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, JELD-WEN operates facilities in 14 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 13,900 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI™ in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Katie Lykins

Manager of External Communications

704-303-4720

[email protected]

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.