Jen Dillard to Speak at Inman Connect San Diego 2026

Jen Dillard will join the real estate industry's top professionals, leaders, and decision makers on stage at Inman Connect San Diego, July 28-30

HOOD RIVER, Ore., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jen Dillard, CEO of Brick by Brick Collective and Team Lead of the JDRE Team at Real Broker, will speak at Inman Connect San Diego 2026, the real estate industry's flagship conference, taking place July 28–30, 2026 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. The event brings together more than 150+ speakers and 3,000+ attendees such as real estate industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers for three days of conversations focused on the challenges, opportunities and realities shaping residential real estate today. This year's theme, The Reset Is Here. Build What's Next., reflects a real estate market that has fundamentally changed.

Jen Dillard, CEO of Brick by Brick Collective and JDRE Team affiliated with Real Broker

Jen Dillard is known throughout the industry for helping real estate agents and teams to scale their businesses without sacrificing their time, family, or sanity and for building one of the top real estate teams in the columbia gorge region. Jen and the JDRE team are known locally for not only their production volume, but their innovative marketing techniques, and their contributions to the community.

Dillard will speak about sustainably scaling a real estate business without losing sight of what matters most, sharing her perspective on the systems and roles needed to build a high profit business without burnout.

The 2026 agenda features more than 150 speakers across keynotes, workshops, breakout sessions and roundtables, with conversations spanning artificial intelligence, brokerage profitability, recruiting, leadership, luxury real estate and consumer trust. Headline sessions include The Big Reset, a CEO-level conversation on growth and competitive strategy, and NAR Unfiltered, a candid discussion with National Association of Realtors CEO Nykia Wright. Dillard's participation places her among the industry leaders shaping these conversations.

"The best conversations in real estate happen at Inman Connect. I first walked in as an attendee in 2016, grinding to scale my own business. I'm honored to be back in San Diego on stage this time, sharing what actually worked in hopes it helps someone else." said Dillard.

Inman Connect San Diego runs July 28–30 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Register and view the full agenda at Inman.com.

ABOUT JEN DILLARD

Jen Dillard is a real estate entrepreneur, speaker, and the founder of the JDRE Team and Brick by Brick Collective. She helps agents and team leaders build the operational systems that turn a busy business into one that actually runs without them. She's scaled her own team from a single agent to a multi-state operation, and she teaches what worked: build the team, keep the life.

ABOUT INMAN

Inman is the leading source of real estate news, insights, events, and professional development. For more than 30 years, Inman has informed, connected, and inspired real estate professionals through trusted journalism, industry-leading events, expert analysis, and a highly engaged professional community. Reaching more than one million real estate professionals, Inman's digital platforms, newsletters, conferences, and live stages serve as a central hub for the industry's most important conversations, emerging trends, and forward-thinking ideas. To purchase tickets for Inman Connect San Diego 2026, subscribe to Inman Select, and learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit inman.com.

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SOURCE Brick By Brick Collective