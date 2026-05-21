NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jencap Group LLC (Jencap), one of the nation's largest wholesalers, is pleased to announce that Kevin Hahn, Jr. has been promoted to Executive Vice President, National Casualty. In this new role, Hahn will support our leaders with the management of our national partnerships and will manage the New York City casualty brokerage office.

Jencap announces promotion of Kevin Hahn, Jr. to Executive Vice President, National Casualty

"Kevin's journey has been one of the fastest in revenue growth of anyone who has ever assumed a wholesale broker position. And what's even more impressive is that Kevin always finds time to mentor his colleagues and team, while also promoting Jencap everywhere he can. His approach to our business is incredibly strategic and thoughtful on both the retail and carrier side. Kevin is perfect for this role and the team could not be in better hands," said Joe Hayes, Jencap National Casualty Practice Leader.

Hahn started his insurance career on the retail brokerage side, where he spent 9 years working for both regional and national brokerage houses specializing in construction, development and real estate. He joined Jencap in 2020 and quickly became one of the largest producers at the company, and continues to raise the bar in every area.

"I'm honored and excited to step into this new role at Jencap. We have built a very special and unique culture of collaborating and winning together as a brokerage team. I am fully committed to driving the continued success of our company, along with the growth of our people. When we empower our employees, create opportunities for them, and help others win, we all succeed," said Kevin Hahn Executive Vice President, National Casualty.

Media Inquiries:

Jencap Group

Kathryn Smith

Managing Director of Marketing

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678-951-5183

SOURCE Jencap Group