Jencap Unveils New Stop Loss Brand After Combining Operations

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Assurance of Tennessee Inc. and Aran Insurance Underwriters, two highly respected stop loss managing general underwriters, today announced the combination of their operations under a new unified brand—Jencap A&H Insurance Solutions (Jencap A&H). The newly aligned platform brings together deep underwriting expertise, national reach, and expanded capabilities to better serve brokers, carriers, and clients.

"This is a meaningful step forward for our business and our partners," said the President of Jencap A&H, Scott Eastland. "Jencap A&H will continue to build on the strong reputations of both organizations while delivering a unified, forward-looking platform designed for growth."

Together, the combined operations will deliver broader market access, enhanced program flexibility, and deeper underwriting resources—all backed by the scale and strength of the Jencap platform. By aligning best-in-class teams and capabilities, Jencap A&H is positioned to accelerate growth while continuing to deliver the service, responsiveness, and expertise brokers rely on.

"Each legacy company brings more than 40 years of experience in the medical stop-loss industry," said Brandon Baisden, Chief Revenue Officer at Jencap A&H. "This next chapter creates a stronger, more scalable platform for our TPA's and brokers—expanding geographic reach, enhancing underwriting capabilities, and unlocking new opportunities for partners nationwide."

About Jencap A&H Insurance Solutions

Jencap A&H Insurance Solutions (Jencap A&H) is the industry's premier managing general underwriter and specialized insurance provider for employer stop-loss, inmate medical stop loss, and life conversion administration. With over 40 years of experience, their team offers deep underwriting expertise, maintains disciplined policy administration, and provides industry-leading claims handling. For more information, visit JencapAH.com.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Smith

Managing Director of Marketing

Jencap Group

678-951-5183

[email protected]

SOURCE Jencap A&H Insurance Solutions