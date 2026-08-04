Jensen Infrastructure Opens New Reinforced Concrete Pipe and Box Culvert Plant in Northern California

The plant manufactures reinforced concrete pipe 12" to 120" in diameter for storm drains, sanitary sewers, culvert structures, transportation infrastructure, and other underground applications. It also manufactures box culvert with inside dimensions from 4' x 4' to 12'x 12'. Box culvert can be designed to accommodate optional full rubber gaskets, and Jensen can manufacture larger custom sizes when project requirements call for them.

All the production equipment is new, but the underlying technologies have been proven and refined over decades. The new Lockeford facility integrates concrete batching, reinforcement-cage welding, two pipe manufacturing systems, nine computer-controlled steam-curing chambers, automated handling, and final inspection. It includes a dedicated concrete batch plant with two four-cubic-yard mixers and three fully automated reinforcement-cage welding machines.

The plant's ePak packerhead system manufactures pipe from 12" to 48" in diameter. A three-pit vibrating-core system manufactures larger pipe up to 120" in diameter as well as the plant's full range of box culvert.

"We made a major investment to expand our reinforced concrete pipe and box culvert capabilities in Northern California," said Eric L. Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jensen Infrastructure. "The new plant combines a broad product range, substantial production capacity, extensive automation, and modern quality controls in one operation.

"This investment goes far beyond a single pipe machine. We built a complete production system, from concrete batching and reinforcement through production, controlled curing, handling, and final inspection. Every 12 to 48 inch pipe made on the ePak system must pass vacuum testing and bell-and-spigot dimensional checks before it is released for shipment. The result is consistent quality and dependable supply for our customers."

The reinforced concrete pipe product line includes Classes III through V, raised-bell pipe from 12" to 30" and flush-bell pipe from 36" to 120". The pipe is built to accommodate a variety of gaskets and project specifications. Common sizes will be stocked at the Lockeford facility to shorten lead times and help customers keep projects moving.

Customers can also coordinate pipe and box culvert with Jensen manholes, catch basins, vaults, stormwater systems, and other precast infrastructure products through one regional supplier. This allows project teams to simplify sourcing, coordinate deliveries, and reduce the number of manufacturers involved in a project.

The facility includes a roughly one-megawatt rooftop solar array designed to generate approximately 1.58 million kilowatt-hours annually, enough to offset nearly all the facility's projected annual electricity use.

Jensen has manufactured reinforced concrete pipe for years at its Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tucson, Arizona, facilities. The Lockeford operation brings that experience to Northern California and expands the company's overall pipe and box culvert production capacity.

"This is the latest step in more than 25 years of investment at Lockeford," Jensen said. "We are proud to keep investing in California. As a family-owned company, we care deeply about providing infrastructure products that last and deliver long-term value to the communities we serve."

Availability

Jensen reinforced concrete pipe and box culvert are available now from the company's Lockeford facility. Customers can contact their local Jensen representative for product availability, specifications, engineering support or plant tours.

Jensen Infrastructure

12101 Brandt Road

Lockeford, CA 95237

Plant Phone Number: (209) 638-7928

Sizes, Specs, Quotes: Jensen Concrete Pipe Overview

About Jensen Infrastructure

Jensen Infrastructure designs, engineers, and manufactures concrete, fiberglass, and metal products for the growing needs of communities, businesses, and government agencies. Founded in 1968, Jensen is a family-owned American company serving customers across the West and Midwest.





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