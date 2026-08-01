Jerry Garcia's Rare Original Art Book Returns to Print for His Birthday

Terrapin Stationers and Jerry Garcia Music Arts team up to rerelease J.Garcia: Paintings, Drawings and Sketches, the rare original collection.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Jerry Garcia's birthday, Jerry Garcia Music Arts has partnered with Ted Harrington and his company, Terrapin Stationers , to rerelease Jerry's acclaimed art book, J.Garcia: Paintings, Drawings and Sketches, originally printed in 1992.

While best known globally as the legendary lead vocalist and guitarist for the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia was just as accomplished and passionate as a visual artist as he was a musician. Today, his visual works continue to be celebrated, appearing in gallery exhibits and museums worldwide.

Photo credit: Film Director Malcolm Leo

The book contains a deeply personal dedication from Jerry to his wife:

"For Manasha, with love, Jerry."

This connection is reflected in the history of his artistic journey. "In 1987, while reviewing edits for the So Far video," notes Ted Harrington of Terrapin Stationers, "Jerry shared a whimsical sketch with Manasha. She was amazed by his visual artistry and encouraged him to sign his work. That simple suggestion inspired Jerry to begin signing his art and carrying sketchbooks on every tour from that day forward."

At home, Jerry found a quiet sanctuary within the family art room, where he would paint and draw daily. Manasha and his daughter, Keelin, would often join him for fun drawing sessions.

"I loved painting and drawing with my father," said Keelin Garcia. "It is touching to know his art continues to bring so much joy to others today."

Reflecting on those moments, Manasha Garcia shared, "After a busy concert tour, our home was a sanctuary for Jerry; the studio was a place where he could just relax with his visual art, and an acoustic guitar."

The rerelease of J.Garcia: Paintings, Drawings and Sketches honors this cherished aspect of Garcia's legacy, offering fans and art collectors a deeper look into the mind of a visionary.

To purchase the book and explore the collection, visit the RetroActv website today.

About Jerry Garcia Music Arts

Jerry Garcia Music Arts is a mission-based arts and cultural organization inspired by musician, artist, and visionary Jerry Garcia. The company is receptive to partnerships with creatives of like mind.

About Terrapin Stationers

Terrapin Stationers , founded by producer Ted Harrington, is a division of GHP Media. The company provides creative consulting and printing services for a diverse range of clients across the fashion, music, and entertainment industries.

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SOURCE Jerry Garcia Music Arts