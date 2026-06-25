JetCool Launches Turnkey Liquid-Cooled Server Solution to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

New platform delivers direct-to-chip liquid cooling with end-to-end infrastructure and services, simplifying enterprise deployment of high-density AI compute

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JetCool, a Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) company and leading provider of advanced cooling for AI and high-density computing, today announced the launch of a liquid-cooled version of the Dell PowerEdge XE7745 server. The solution combines a fully integrated, liquid-cooled system with commissioning, deployment, and ongoing maintenance services, along with unified warranty coverage across the server and cooling environment. Delivered tested and ready to deploy, it reduces risk, variability, and complexity for enterprise customers.

By bringing together server, cooling, and lifecycle services in a single offering, JetCool provides a streamlined path to adopt cost-effective, high-density AI infrastructure through a single, accountable partner.

Liquid-Cooled XE7745 Servers: Performance Without Compromise

The liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE7745 is based on a proven platform recognized for high performance, density, and cost efficiency. Purpose-built for demanding AI, HPC, and GPU-accelerated workloads, it supports dual 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors and up to eight high-density NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell GPUs.

To manage these intensive computing demands, JetCool's SmartPlate direct-to-chip liquid cooling removes heat directly from the silicon, effectively managing sustained loads of up to 8 kW per server. This precision-engineered thermal solution delivers substantial efficiency and performance gains over the air-cooled configuration:

Superior Thermal Margin: Reduces CPU temperatures by up to 7% and GPU temperatures by up to 11%, helping to maximize performance and prevent thermal throttling under heavy workloads.

Reduces CPU temperatures by up to 7% and GPU temperatures by up to 11%, helping to maximize performance and prevent thermal throttling under heavy workloads. Significant Power Savings: Achieves up to a 30% reduction in total server power consumption by reducing fan speed up to 70% and fan power by up to 50%.

Achieves up to a 30% reduction in total server power consumption by reducing fan speed up to 70% and fan power by up to 50%. Dramatically Quieter Operation: Lowers acoustic output by up to 23 dB, an approximately 80% reduction in perceived noise per server.

By optimizing heat transfer at the chip level, the liquid cooling frees up valuable power and cooling capacity at the rack level, allowing enterprises to deploy more compute density into their existing data center footprints.

Designed for rapid, efficient deployment, the system utilizes low-flow operation, allowing enterprises to replace older, less-dense servers without disrupting their existing facility water loops. To simplify the upgrade process, JetCool provides the entire rack-level infrastructure, including the physical racks, mounting hardware, CDUs, manifolds, and fluid distribution equipment, delivering a complete, factory-tested assembly that is ready to install.

Value of an End-to-End Approach

By bringing together the server, cooling, infrastructure, lifecycle services, and warranty into a single, coordinated offering, JetCool simplifies how liquid-cooled systems are procured, deployed, and operated. A single point of support and accountability spans system configuration, delivery, and support, reducing vendor complexity and eliminating gaps in ownership.

Powered by Flex's global manufacturing footprint, supply chain depth, and service capabilities, the JetCool solution delivers the consistency and execution that enterprises need to deploy and scale confidently across data centers and regions.

"Scaling next-generation AI demands a leap forward in compute density, but the real key to success is bringing that power online quickly, safely, and efficiently," said Bernie Malouin, Founder of JetCool and Vice President at Flex. "By delivering the Dell PowerEdge XE7745 as a fully integrated, liquid-cooled system backed by end-to-end services, we're taking the risk out of high-density deployments. We're giving operators a reliable path to get peak performance out of their hardware while keeping their existing facility running predictably."

The liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE7745 platform is available directly from JetCool. To learn more, visit https://jetcool.com/Dell.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

For information about Flex's intent to spin off its Cloud and Power infrastructure portfolio, visit: https://investors.flex.com/transaction-resources/default.aspx

About JetCool

JetCool, a Flex company, is a global leader in advanced thermal management for compute-intensive applications. Trusted by top chipmakers, OEMs, and data centers, JetCool delivers a portfolio of liquid cooling solutions that enhance performance, increase energy efficiency, and support sustainability goals. Engineered for the demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation computing, JetCool technologies deliver reliable, scalable performance for data centers around the world.

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SOURCE Flex