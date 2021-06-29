JewBelong or JewBeGone" Multi-Media Campaign Against Antisemitism Expands in Response to the Rapid Rise in Jewish Hate

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JewBelong.com, expands their antisemitism awareness campaign "JewBelong or JewBeGone" with powerful new messages debuting now in NYC Times Square and expanding to other cities including Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Miami, and San Francisco. Messaging will be seen on billboards in high traffic areas, online as part of a national social media campaign, and jewbelong.com. The campaign will run through mid-August with plans to expand beyond that, including other markets.

As our campaign says, "We're just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out antisemitism is not an overreaction," says Archie Gottesman, Co-Founder of JewBelong. "If Jews stop talking about antisemitism, the haters win. It's that simple."

Antisemitism is on a rapid rise throughout the U.S. and around the world, as is the overwhelming amount of hate and misinformation, particularly on social media.

As part of the battle against antisemitism, JewBelong is also a resource for those who want to learn more about antisemitism, including how to fight it, and share their own stories.

About JewBelong: JewBelong.com is a non-profit online resource that offers easy explanations and meaningful DIY rituals for Jews, allies and anyone who has felt like a Jewish outsider or feels disengaged from the religion. Because of the current climate, JewBelong's platform is focusing on the fight against antisemitism.

JewBelong's co-founders, Archie Gottesman and Stacy Stuart, are the marketing duo that was the voice behind Manhattan Mini Storage's iconic branding ("NYC: Tolerant of Your Beliefs. Judgmental About Your Shoes," and "If You Don't Like Gay Marriage, Don't Get Gay Married").

