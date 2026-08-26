Jewish Future Promise Reaches 200,000 Signers Choosing Jewish Continuity, Marking a Historic Milestone for the Jewish Future

Movement Spanning Every Denomination, Generation, and Background Has Mobilized More Than $6.821 Billion in Future Commitments to Jewish Causes and the State of Israel

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewish Future Promise (JFP) today announced it has surpassed 200,000 signers of the Jewish Future Promise, a historic milestone representing 200,000 individuals, families, family foundations from every denomination, generation, and background, who have made a moral commitment to direct at least half of their future charitable giving to Jewish causes and/or the State of Israel. Together, they represent an estimated $6.821 billion in future philanthropic commitments to Jewish life.

The milestone arrives at one of the most consequential moments for Jewish continuity in a generation: antisemitism at historic highs, Jewish institutions facing growing funding pressure, and the largest transfer of Jewish wealth in history already underway. In that context, 200,000 people choosing to formalize their commitment to the Jewish future is not simply a number. It is a movement.

Research consistently shows that younger Jewish donors, while generous, are increasingly directing giving toward universal causes rather than specifically Jewish institutions. Gen X donors have less brand loyalty to legacy Jewish organizations, and emerging Millennial philanthropists view Jewish causes as one item on a menu of options rather than a foundational commitment. An estimated $124 trillion will transfer between generations by 2048. Without intentional action, that transfer risks leaving the schools, synagogues, Israel advocacy organizations, and communal infrastructure that sustain Jewish life significantly underfunded in the decades ahead.

Jewish Future Promise was built specifically to close that gap, not by competing with Jewish organizations, but by strengthening the entire ecosystem. JFP does not raise funds itself. Instead, it works alongside federations, foundations, schools, camps, museums, synagogues, and national organizations to help them integrate Jewish continuity into their own donor engagement and educational work. The result is a national infrastructure for intentional Jewish giving that no single organization could build alone.

"Every Promise represents a conversation about the future. Two hundred thousand promises mean hundreds of thousands of families choosing to take responsibility for Jewish continuity. This milestone reminds us that securing the Jewish future isn't someone else's responsibility, it's ours," Mike Leven, Founder, Jewish Future Promise.

"At a moment when the Jewish community is being asked to do more with less, and when the next generation's philanthropic identity is still being formed, 200,000 people have stepped forward and said: I choose the Jewish future. Every Promise is a commitment that the institutions, values, and connections to Israel that shaped Jewish life will still be there for the generations that come after us," Hadara Ishak, President and Chief Operating Officer, Jewish Future Promise.

Through Jewish Future Promise, each Promiser makes a moral, non-binding commitment: if any charitable contributions are made upon passing, whether $10 or $10 million, at least half will support Jewish causes and/or the State of Israel. Signers retain full discretion over which organizations and causes they support. JFP does not collect, manage, or distribute any funds. What the Promise produces is something more durable than a transaction: a catalyst for meaningful family conversations about values, legacy, and the causes that matter most, conversations that research shows are far more likely to produce lasting philanthropic commitments than any individual fundraising campaign.

The Promise has been embraced across the full breadth of Jewish life. Notable signers include philanthropists Bernie Marcus and Charles Bronfman, who have pledged to direct their estates' philanthropic gifts toward Jewish and Israel-focused causes; Michael Staenberg, who signed explicitly on behalf of his family and foundation to inspire other philanthropists to follow; Sandy Cardin, founder of Global Jewry and former 25-year president of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation; Harold Grinspoon, the nationally recognized foundation figure behind PJ Library; legal scholar Alan Dershowitz; actress Patricia Heaton; entrepreneur Adam Milstein; and comedian Modi, evidence that the Promise unites across generation, denomination, and political line.

Central to JFP's growth is its Check the Box embedded-partnership model: when someone is already engaging with a partner organization, making a donation, registering for an event, joining a synagogue, or opening a donor-advised fund, they are briefly introduced to the Jewish Future Promise within that same transaction and can become a Promiser with a single click. The long-term goal is for Check the Box to become embedded across hundreds of Jewish organizations' donor and engagement flows, a layer of infrastructure that makes intentional Jewish giving the default, not the exception.

The milestone is amplified by the parallel growth of the Jewish Youth Promise, which invites young adults aged 13 to 24 to commit to living Jewishly in a letter to their future selves stored in a digital time capsule. With 46,000 signers and growing, including a milestone 10,000 promisers through the Olami partnership and a 10,000th undergraduate signer through AEPi, the Jewish Youth Promise is building a pipeline of the next generation's Jewish philanthropic leaders before they accumulate wealth, at the exact moment their values and commitments are being formed.

With 200,000 Promisers committed, Jewish Future Promise is focused on reaching 1 million signers, deepening its Check the Box partner integrations, and expanding the Jewish Youth Promise's reach into Jewish camps, schools, and youth organizations worldwide. Every signer, regardless of the size of their eventual estate, becomes part of a growing movement affirming that the Jewish future is worth building deliberately, generously, and together.

About The Jewish Future Promise

The Jewish Future Promise (JFP) is a national movement building the infrastructure to ensure that the greatest transfer of Jewish wealth in history is accompanied by an equally intentional transfer of Jewish values, identity, and philanthropic responsibility. JFP asks signers to make a moral, non-binding commitment: if any charitable contributions are made upon passing, whether $10 or $10 million, at least half will support Jewish causes and/or the State of Israel, entirely at the signer's discretion. JFP does not raise funds itself; instead, it works alongside federations, foundations, schools, camps, museums, synagogues, and national organizations to help them integrate Jewish continuity into their own donor engagement and educational work. JFP's work is supported through partnerships with the Jewish Federations of North America, JNF-USA, Israel Bonds, the Orthodox Union, and a host of local federations across the United States. Through the Jewish Youth Promise, JFP also engages young Jews ages 13–24 in making an early, lasting commitment to lifelong involvement with the Jewish community. For more information, visit www.jewishfuturepromise.org and www.jewishyouthpromise.org.

SOURCE Jewish Future Promise