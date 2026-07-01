JFS Wealth Advisors Announces 40th Anniversary Milestone

Wealth Management firm headquartered in Hermitage reaches 40 years in business

HERMITAGE, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Wealth Advisors is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. Founded by Robert C. Jazwinski, CPA/PFS, CFP®, as a single advisor firm back in 1986, when personal financial planning was in its early stages. The predecessor firm evolved with the industry, and Jazwinski earned his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designation in 1986 and joined Schwab's financial advisor network in the following year. Forty years ago, offering integrated tax, estate, and other financial planning, along with investment management, to individuals and families marked the start of a trend that has grown into a large financial services industry today.

"JFS Wealth Advisors has stood the test of time. In 1986, I had a dream and vision for a firm that could provide an improved experience for clients with wealth management needs," reflected Jazwinski CPA/PFS, CFP®, Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Partner, Wealth Advisor. "Forty years later, I believe that dream and vision is reality."

Today, JFS Wealth Advisors has almost 100 employees, around $5 billion in assets under management, and serves over 2,000 clients throughout the United States. The firm has grown significantly from its small beginnings back in 1986, and Jazwinski has been intentional about cultivating the next generation of leadership by creating a team committed to providing a high level of client service through strong client relationships. JFS Wealth Advisors is as committed to its employees as it is to its clients, believing that providing a highly collaborative environment, with investments in benefits and ongoing education, builds a positive team culture.

"I am exceptionally proud of our entire JFS team and how our values of pursuing excellence, winning through elite teams, creating raving fans, and exuding humble confidence work together to create challenging and rewarding opportunities for our partners, managers, and associates," said Jazwinski.

JFS Wealth Advisors will be celebrating this milestone year with events and recognitions for employees who are the core of their business and key to fulfilling the firm's mission of helping clients become confident in their financial future.

About JFS Wealth Advisors

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service firm with 9 locations, is dedicated to helping financially successful individuals and families live their dreams by providing integrated financial planning and investment strategies for every stage of life. Honesty and integrity are at the core of their professional philosophy, and they believe in taking the time to get to know their clients' goals, challenges, and vision for the future. See important disclosures here: https://jfswa.com/important-disclosures/

Rachel Walters

PR Assistant

Beyond AUM

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https://beyondaum.com/

SOURCE JFS Wealth Advisors