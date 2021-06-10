Jiffy Junk Collaborates with Discovery Communications, LLC

Spotlight on Junk Removal: Jiffy Junk on TLC's Filth Fighters

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Jiffy Junk joined TLC's latest premiere, Filth Fighters - which aired June 9th, 2021. A thought leader in the junk removal industry, Jiffy Junk is forward thinking and innovative.

As junk removal, carpet removal, and furniture removal experts with a distinction in customer service - Jiffy Junk is headed for further differentiation by " [bridging] the technology gap to consumers with the advent of 'Live Video Estimating' and 'Same Day Service Smart Phone Applications'".

The junk removal giant is"...creating a more 'on demand' service through the latest technology,'" says Robert Palumbo, Founding Member.

World-class customer service is a cornerstone of the values that have and continue to shape this junk removal service - who's stringent company reviews boasts 4.8 stars from over 2000 reviews.

"Our staff is professional and helpful in situations including foreclosures, estate cleanouts, hoarding situations, and office moves. We can bag as well as remove any unwanted items", says Adam Butler, Managing Partner.

Clients from across the US commend Jiffy Junk on their professionalism, punctuality, quality of service, responsiveness, and value. When asked how the company differentiates itself from competition, Robert explained why they don't focus on other junk removal companies.

"[Competing] is wasting valuable positive energy on trying to emulate when I should be channeling energy into the creative mind", he stated.



Moving forward, Jiffy Junk aims for continued growth and innovation in the junk removal industry.

A franchisor since 2018, Jiffy Junk has expanded to a multi state national operation. Franchise opportunities are available at this time.

About Us:

Jiffy Junk is a junk removal and hauling business founded in 2014, originally serving Suffolk County and Nassau County on Long Island, New York. It has since expanded to a multi-state national operation. Jiffy Junk provides professional staff to help clients with the removal of unwanted items. Collected items are donated, disposed of, or recycled. Labor Only Services are also available. Jiffy Junk specializes in junk removal, carpet removal, and furniture removal.

NY RESIDENTS - THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFERING. AN OFFERING CAN ONLY BE MADE BY A FRANCHISE DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT FILED WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF LAW OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK. SUCH FILING DOES NOT CONSTITUTE APPROVAL BY THE DEPARTMENT OF LAW

SOURCE JiffyJunk.com