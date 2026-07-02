Jim and Mary Rogers Donates Historic IMSA GT Competitor to Philadelphia Museum Collection

PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 1987 Jaguar XJR-7, donated by Jim Rogers of Vero Beach, Florida. The car joins one of the most significant collections of sports and racing cars in the world, housed at the museum's facility in Philadelphia.

1987 Jaguar XJR-7/001 being presented at the Simeone Museum for the very first time. The XJR-7 will be on public display at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, located at 6825-31 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153.

The XJR-7 was developed by Group 44, the American racing team led by Bob Tullius, for competition in the IMSA GT Championship. One of very few examples built, chassis XJR-7/001 is the first of the model and carries a distinguished competition record. Powered by a 7.0-liter Jaguar V12 producing 720 horsepower and clothed in the distinctive white, green, and gold Group 44 livery, the car debuted with a fourth-place finish at the 1985 Daytona 3 Hours. It went on to race across multiple IMSA seasons in the hands of Hurley Haywood, Brian Redman, and John Morton, and delivered what would prove to be Group 44's final victory at the West Palm Beach 3 Hours. The car made its last competitive appearance at the 1988 Daytona 24 Hours before being sold to Jim and Mary Rogers in 1992.

"XJR-7/001 was the culmination of three decades of racing excellence by Group 44 and Bob Tullius," said Harry Hurst, the Simeone Museum's Director of Programs. "It was the fastest, most powerful, and most sophisticated car the small group had ever produced and competed successfully against the likes of the Porsche 962 and Nissan GTP. After it was retired, Tullius valued XJR-7/001 so much that he kept it in pristine, running order, and only sold it reluctantly to a Rogers."

"This car is a remarkable addition to the collection," said Kevin Kelly, Executive Director of the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. "The XJR-7 embodies the spirit of competition that has defined this museum since its founding. It tells the story of American ingenuity applied to one of motorsport's most demanding challenges."

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum holds more than 70 of the finest sports racing cars ever assembled, representing over a century of motorsport history.

The 1982 Jaguar XJR-7 joins vehicles including the 1966 Ford GT40 MkII, the 1970 Porsche 917 LH, and the 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RSR as examples of cars that shaped the history of endurance racing.

The XJR-7 will be on public display at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, located at 6825-31 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153. Museum hours are 10AM to 6PM Tuesday through Friday and 10AM to 4PM on weekends. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and complimentary for children under 18.

About the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is home to one of the world's finest collections of sports and racing cars, spanning more than a century of competition history. Founded on Dr. Frederick Simeone's belief that every great car tells a story, the museum presents its collection through live demonstrations, public programming, and educational events. The museum is located at 6825-31 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153. For more information, visit simeonemuseum.org.

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SOURCE Simeone Museum