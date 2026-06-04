JIM HENSON'S FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE KEEPS ROCKIN' FOR ITS SECOND NATIONAL TOUR

Nostalgic Fans and Audiences of All Ages will Dance Their Cares Away When This Musical Touring Show Based on the Emmy-Winning Apple TV Series Comes to Their City

Starring Jim Henson's Beloved Characters Brought to Life by the World-Famous Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and Featuring the Work of Top Artists and Designers from Hollywood and Broadway

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab your favorite Silly Creatures and get ready to "dance your cares away" when The Jim Henson Company's musical, magic-filled touring live show Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE makes its way across the United States for its second national tour. Following a successful run at the New Victory Theater in New York City this summer, this joyful, nostalgic show for fun-loving families and fans of all ages launches on September 18, 2026, at La Crosse, Wisconsin's Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, followed by over 40 stops including Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Tucson, Des Moines, Charleston, Shreveport, and more. Tickets and information are available at www.fragglerocklive.com.

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE Logo “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE,” the touring stage show from The Jim Henson Company, keeps rockin’ for its second national tour beginning September 2026. www.FraggleRockLive.com. Based on the Emmy-winning series on Apple TV, the show features creations from the acclaimed Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. With fan-favorite songs and exciting visual effects, it’s an all-new, joyful, nostalgia-filled live experience that will have Silly Creatures of all ages dancing in the aisles. © Henson.

In the first-ever stage production based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV series, Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle embark on a quest to find the lost Celebration Stone - an ancient treasure with the power to unite everyone for the ultimate party. Along the way, they discover magic, adventure, and something more memorable and heartfelt than they ever imagined!

Packed with comedy, dancing, and music that are hallmarks of the iconic Jim Henson Company, this family friendly live stage adventure features colorful new walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, a visit from a giant Gorg, and exciting original puppet creature friends - all built by the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop. With plenty of fan-favorite songs and exciting visual effects, this musical stage adventure welcomes audiences on a joyful, nostalgia-filled trip to Fraggle Rock. With lots of music, laughter and imagination, it's an unforgettable live experience that will have Silly Creatures of all ages dancing in the aisles!

"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE welcomes everyone – and I mean EVERYONE – to celebrate the magic that happens when we come together to share silliness, hope, optimism, music, dancing and FUN! It has been wonderful to share this show with our Fraggle fans, and especially exciting to see new fans experience the world of Fraggle Rock for the first time. So c'mon, Silly Creatures! Grab your radish hat and hold on to your baloobious, because it is time to Fraggle Rock!" said John Tartaglia, Writer/Director/Choreographer of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is written, directed, and choreographed by Broadway's John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk). Puppets and characters are designed and fabricated by Jim Henson's Creature Shop (My Neighbour Totoro, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Music producing and direction along with incidental music is by Harvey Mason jr., Andrew Hey, and Sam Ramirez with music manager Ana Krafchick of Harvey Mason Media (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock). Scenic design is by three-time Tony nominee Anna Louizos (In The Heights, High Fidelity, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood), and lighting design is by Rob Denton (The Mystery of Edwin Drood/Goodspeed, In the Heights/The Muny). Video design is by Katherine Freer (We Are Your Robots/Theater for a New Audience, The Little Mermaid/The Muny) and Sound Design is by Josh Liebert (Come From Away/Newfoundland Arts and Culture Center, Frozen/Tuachan). Casting is by Cindi Rush.

Based on the Apple TV series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is presented by Heather Henson and The Jim Henson Company with Catalyst Theatricals LLC as General Manager. Broadway & Beyond Theatricals serves as the show's exclusive booking agency. For more details, visit www.fragglerocklive.com.

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE tour schedule includes:

Friday, September 18, 2026, in La Crosse, WI at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center

Saturday, September 19, 2026, in Milwaukee, WI at the Pabst Theater

Sunday, September 20, 2026, in Minneapolis, MN at the State Theatre

Thursday, September 24, 2026, in Sioux Falls, SD at the Washington Pavilion

Saturday, September 26, 2026, in Palos Hills, IL at the Moraine Valley Fine and Performing Arts Center

Sunday, September 27, 2026, in South Bend, IN at the Morris Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, September 29, 2026, in Nixa, MO at the AETOS Performing Arts Center

Thursday, October 1, 2026, in Lexington, KY at the Lexington Opera House

Friday, October 2, 2026, in Columbus, OH at the Palace Theatre

Saturday, October 3, 2026, in Cincinnati, OH at Procter & Gamble Hall

Sunday, October 4, 2026, in Clinton Township, MI at the Macomb Center

Friday, October 9, 2026, in Concord, NH at the Capitol Center for the Arts

Saturday, October 10, 2026, in Keene, NH at the Colonial Theatre

Sunday, October 11, 2026, in New London, CT at the Garde Arts Center

Thursday, October 15, 2026, in Harrisburg, PA at Whitaker Center

Friday, October 16, 2026, in Morgantown, WV at the WVU Canady Creative Arts Center

Saturday, October 17, 2026, in Elyria, OH at the Stocker Arts Center

Friday, October 23, 2026, in Charleston, SC at the Charleston Gaillard Center

Sunday, October 25, 2026, in Columbus, GA at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in Maryville, TN at the Clayton Center for the Arts

Thursday, October 29, 2026, in Shreveport, LA at the Strand Theatre

Friday & Saturday, October 30 & 31, 2026, in College Station, TX at Rudder Auditorium

Sunday, November 1, 2026, in Fayetteville, AR at the Walton Arts Center

Monday, November 2, 2026, in Conway, AR at Reynolds Performance Hall

Wednesday, November 4, 2026, in Columbia, MO at Jesse Auditorium

Friday, November 6, 2026, in Des Moines, IA at Des Moines Performing Arts

Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in Kalispell, MT at Wachholz College Center

Thursday, November 12, 2026, in Jackson Hole, WY at the Center for the Arts

Friday, November 13, 2026, in Pinedale, WY at The Sheppard Auditorium

Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Fort Collins, CO at The Lincoln Center

Monday, November 16, 2026, in Logan, UT at the Ellen Eccles Theatre

Sunday, November 22, 2026, in Modesto, CA at the Gallo Center for the Arts

Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Tucson, AZ at the Fox Tucson Theatre

Friday, November 27, 2026, in La Mirada, CA at the La Mirada Theatre

Saturday, November 28, 2026, in Scottsdale, AZ at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, November 29, 2026, in Albuquerque, NM at Popejoy Hall

For more information, tickets, and tour dates, visit www.FraggleRockLive.com

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 70 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company's most recent credits include the upcoming Amazon Kids+ series Jim Henson's Monster Dance, the PBS KIDS special Wowsabout, the hit holiday special for Apple TV The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, and the Emmy-nominated Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip for Disney+, as well as the Oscar®-winning Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix, and the Emmy®-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV. Other television credits include Slumberkins and Harriet the Spy for Apple TV; Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, and Sid the Science Kid all for PBS; Earth to Ned for Disney+; and the Netflix series Word Party and the Emmy-winning The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional locations in New York and London, the Company is also home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent puppet and creature-building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation, with international film, television, theme park, and advertising clients.

About Catalyst Theatricals LLC

Catalyst Theatricals champions unusual, inspired, and passionate creative voices through management and small business services. Representative productions: All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2026), MARIAN (Regional 2026), My First Ex-Husband (Touring 2025-26), Fraggle Rock Live (Int'l Tour 2026), Cagney (Pre-Broadway 2026),When Elvis Met the Beatles (Ogunquit Playhouse 2025), The Naughty List (NYC Winter 2026) Young Audiences Productions for Rockefeller Studios: Sesame Street the Musical (Kennedy Center 2025), The Very Hungry Caterpillar (US/Int'l Touring). Business management: The Rock Shop; Creative Licensing; In Fine Company.

About Broadway & Beyond Theatricals

Led by founders and industry veterans Tracey McFarland and Ryan Bogner, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (BBT) is a full-service theatrical booking agency and Tony nominated production company. BBT's Booking division provides tour direction services for theatricals from Broadway to family shows, holiday fare, dance, and comedy across North America. The Producing division creates quality theatrical content in New York and for the road while offering Executive Producing and Consulting services to commercial producers and IP stakeholders. On Broadway as Producer: Beaches, The Cottage, The Kite Runner. Broadway tours as agent: Beaches, A Christmas Story, The Cher Show, The Kite Runner, The Addams Family Musical, An American In Paris, Legally Blonde & The Music Man. Family Tours: Rudolph: The Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Cat In The Hat, Dinosaur World Live!, Madagascar Live & more.

About John Tartaglia

John Tartaglia is an acclaimed actor, director, writer, and puppeteer, known for his Tony-nominated roles in Broadway's debut company of Avenue Q, for originating the role of Pinocchio in Shrek the Musical, and as the Emmy-nominated star of Disney Channel's Johnny and the Sprites. His theatrical directing credits include Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk and Jim Henson's Inspired Silliness (Princess Cruises), Elf the Musical (Bucks County Playhouse), Kinky Boots (3D Theatricals), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Claudio Quest (six-time winner at NY Musical Theatre Festival), Shrek The Halls (DreamWorks Theatricals), Because of Winn Dixie (Arkansas Rep and Goodspeed Opera House development), Jim Henson's Musical World (Carnegie Hall), national tours of Jim Henson's Dinosaur Train Live and Jim Henson's Sid the Science Kid Live! (The Jim Henson Company), and ten productions at the St. Louis MUNY, most recently Disney's Frozen and the upcoming Shrek the Musical.

John is Vice President of Development & Production for The Jim Henson Company, serving as the creative supervisor of the iconic brand Fraggle Rock, including the Emmy-winning reboot Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, for which he is also an Executive Producer, Writer, and Puppet Captain, and performs Gobo Fraggle, Architect Doozer, Gunge, Barry Blueberry, and Sprocket the Dog. Other television credits include the upcoming Jim Henson's Monster Dance for Amazon Kids+ (Co-Creator, Executive Producer), Wowsabout (Co-Executive Producer, Director, Puppeteer of Ronald), several seasons of Sesame Street, Johnny and the Sprites (Emmy-nominated, creator, star and co-executive producer), Ugly Betty, Bear in the Big Blue House, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Silent But Deadly, Hollywood Squares, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Animal Jam, Blues Room, Sesame English, and JoJo's Circus.

John can be heard every Sunday on SiriusXM On Broadway on his show "Sunday Funday with John Tartaglia."

About Jim Henson's Creature Shop™

Jim Henson's Creature Shop™ provides animatronic creatures, digital puppetry, animation, and soft puppets to the international film, television, theater, live event and advertising industries. Recent credits include the wildly popular music video "A Boggart Ballad" for Magic: the Gathering, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV), for which it won an Emmy, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix), the Blumhouse horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy's, and an upcoming all-puppet episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Shop is renowned for designing and building some of the world's best-known characters including the Sesame Street puppets, the classic Muppets, and characters from Dinosaurs, Farscape, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and more. Additional credits in film and television include The Naked Gun, Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, Lost Ollie, Come Play, Julie's Greenroom, and Where the Wild Things Are. The shop is also known for its performance work for theatrical productions including My Neighbour Totoro, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jim Henson's inspired Silliness, and Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, as well as for its partnerships with commercial clients like Snuggle, Topgolf, and General Mills, and with artists like Coldplay, The Avett Brothers, Cee Lo Green, Ben Rector, Lady Gaga and Deadmau5.

SOURCE The Jim Henson Company