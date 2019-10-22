“Jim Henson’s Inspired Silliness” Puppet Show to Debut Onboard New Sky Princess & Enchanted Princess

New and exclusive to Princess Cruises, Jim Henson's Inspired Silliness recreates and reimagines several of Jim Henson's hilarious, innovative and magical works from early in his prolific career in a 30-minute performance. The Princess production show singers and dancers will bring to life the comedy, mind-blowing visuals, memorable music and world-renowned Henson style of puppetry that has redefined the artform. With a colorful cast of new puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, including several newly designed characters, the show captures the spirit and legacy of Jim Henson and includes a lighthearted video introduction by his son Brian Henson.

"Audiences experience something special and mesmerizing while being entertained by puppetry, and Inspired Silliness will give our guests an incredibly unique and new entertainment offering," said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experience. "You can't help but smile, laugh out loud and sing along to this original Henson production and feel connected to the performers and the audience during this show."

The Inspired Silliness creative team includes:

Reimagined & Directed by John Tartgalia – Directing: The Wizard of Oz, Shrek the Musical and Tarzan (Muny), Claudio Quest (New York Musical Theatre Festival, winner Outstanding Direction, Best of the NYMF),Elmo the Musical, Live! (Sesame Place), Avenue Q (off-Broadway, Resident Director (2012-2015). Theatre Performance: Broadway debut in Avenue Q (Tony nominee), creating the roles of Princeton and Rod. Other Broadway: Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and Pinocchio in Shrek The Musical. Television: Best known to parents and kids as "Johnny" from Disney's Johnny and the Sprites (Daytime Emmy award nomination) on Disney Junior Worldwide. "Sesame Street" (13 Seasons), "Bear in the Big Blue House" (Disney Channel), "Ugly Betty" (ABC), "Animal Jam" (Discovery Kids), "The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss" (Nickelodeon), "Play with me Sesame" (Sprout/Noggin), "Blue's Room" (Nickelodeon), "JoJo's Circus" (Disney Channel). His acclaimed off-Broadway, national and international touring show ImaginOcean, a new Jim Henson Company series on PBS entitled Splash and Bubbles with John serving as an executive producer and Emmy-nominated performer of "Splash." John is also the host of SiriusXM On Broadway's Sunday Funday.

Puppets by Jim Henson's Creature Shop - Jim Henson's Creature Shop™ provides performed digital visual effects, animatronic creatures, animation and soft puppets to the international film, television, advertising, stage production, and theme park industries. The Shop's most recent work can be seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Based in Los Angeles and New York with satellite shop capabilities internationally, the Shop is known for designing and building some of the world's best-known characters including the Sesame Street puppets, the classic Muppets, the dinosaurs from Dinosaurs, the aliens from Farscape and the fantastical creatures from The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth. Other feature film credits include Where the Wild Things Are, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. The shop is also known for its live performance work with artists like Cee Lo Green, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Deadmau5 and stage productions like The Secret Silk for Princess Cruises and Henson Alternative's Puppet Up! - Uncensored. Themed entertainment clients include World of Coca Cola, Universal Studios Hollywood and Hershey's Chocolate World. A recipient of more than 9 Emmy Awards® for its outstanding work building puppets for Sesame Street, the Shop also received an Academy Award for its visual effects work on the film Babe. Other awards include a Scientific and Engineering Academy Award® for the Henson Performance Control System, and an Emmy Award for the Henson Digital Puppetry Studio.

Set Designer Anna Louizos – A three-time Tony Award nominee, has designed sets for such Broadway musicals as School of Rock (sets/costumes –for US, London and National Tour); Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn; The Mystery of Edwin Drood; In the Heights; High Fidelity; Dames at Sea; Honeymoon in Vegas; It ShouldaBeen You; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella; Avenue Q; The Performers; Irving Berlin's White Christmas; Curtains; Baby It's You; All About Me; To Be Or Not To Be; Steel Magnolias; Golda's Balcony. She has also designed numerous regional and off Broadway shows across the US; some notable world premieres include Disney's Aladdin (5thAvenue Theatre, Seattle), Minsky's, (Ahmanson, LA); Altar Boyz (New World Stages, NYC); Speech and Debate (New York); Jonathan Larson's tick, tick… BOOM! (Jane Street, NYC); Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas (Goodspeed, CT); Vanities, the Musical (Second Stage, NYC); In Transit(Primary Stages, NYC). USITT 2016 Distinguished Achievement Award; NAACP 2011 Theatre Award For In the Heights. Art Director: "Sex and the City" (HBO). Founder of BROADWAY DESIGN EXCHANGE, an online theatrical marketplace.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Two new Royal-class ships are currently under construction - Enchanted Princess, scheduled for delivery in June 2020, followed by Discovery Princess in November 2021. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 60 years and is recognized worldwide as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics and digital animation. Best known as creators of the world-famous Muppets, Henson has received over 50 Emmy Awards and nine Grammy Awards. Recent credits include the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Dot. (Universal Kids /Hulu), Word Party (Netflix), and Doozers (Hulu/ Sprout), and the Emmy®-nominated Splash and Bubbles (PBS), Julie's Greenroom (Netflix), Sid the Science Kid (PBS), Dinosaur Train (PBS), and Pajanimals (Universal Kids). Television productions include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller and the sci-fi cult series Farscape. Features include Sony Pictures Animation's The Star and Disney's Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, as well as The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, MirrorMask, and Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow. The Company is currently in production on Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix.

With additional locations in New York and London, The Jim Henson Company is headquartered in Los Angeles on the historic Charlie Chaplin lot, complete with soundstage and postproduction facilities. The Company is home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent character-building and visual effects group with international film, television, theme park and advertising clients, as well as Henson Recording Studios, one of the music industry's top recording facilities known for its world-class blend of state-of-the-art and vintage equipment. The Company's Henson Alternative brand includes the feature film The Happytime Murders, Netflix's The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell, and the live puppet improvisational show Puppet-Up! – Uncensored, currently on tour.

