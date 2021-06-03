JINKA opts to #AskMermaids directly: "What's the best tuna alternative?"

Mermaids have been portrayed as mascots for traditional seafood brands in the past, but JINKA questioned whether today's eco-conscious sirens would agree and opted to partner with them directly. In their social media posts, mermaid "finfluencers" Avalon , Flower , Jules , and Sirenity choose JINKA because it's healthy, delicious and cruelty-free.

The mermaids have joined JINKA to inform consumers about the ethical and environmental impacts of overfishing and fish farming while celebrating the company's convenient ocean-friendly seafood option. The #AskMermaids effort coincides with JINKA's new availability in 230 U.S. locations of Whole Foods Market, the world's leading natural and organic food retailer.

"With the popularity of the Netflix documentary 'Seaspiracy' and continuing concern about the welfare of marine animals and ocean ecosystems, the time is right to offer choice when it comes to seafood," said Alberta Liao, founder and CEO of JINKA. "Americans eat more than 1 billion pounds of tuna every year, so converting even a fraction of those consumers to JINKA's tasty, fish-free alternative can have an enormous impact on the health of our oceans and the animals that live in them."

By reducing the amount of tuna killed and consumed each year, JINKA also reduces the number of fish killed in bycatching and limits the disruption of fragile marine ecosystems.

JINKA is 100% plant-based and free of fish, which often contain mercury, microplastics and other contaminants. The tuna alternative has 14 grams of protein per serving and a healthy dose of Omega 3, with zero cholesterol or trans fats. JINKA is available in three flavors: Original, Lemon & Dill and Spicy. For more information, visit https://www.jinka.store/.

About JINKA Vegan Tuna Spread

