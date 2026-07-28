Jiro Launches a New Practice Intelligence Platform Built Entirely Around the Clinician

The company's new platform combines peer-reviewed evidence with real-world practice data to deliver clinical, operational, and financial intelligence unique to every clinician.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiro Health today announced the launch of its Practice Intelligence platform, introducing a new category of software designed to help clinicians benefit from the real-world data they generate every day.

For decades, the healthcare industry has relied on clinician-generated data to power research, payer decisions, pharmaceutical development, and health system analytics. Yet the clinicians themselves have remained largely disconnected from its value.

Jiro Practice Intelligence interface showing personalized clinical, operational, and financial insights.

Jiro was created to change that.

While medical journals have long helped clinicians access established evidence, and AI tools are making that knowledge easier to find and interpret, both represent only one part of the picture. Jiro adds an entirely new source of intelligence: the real-world data tied to their own practice. By continuously analyzing billions of clinical, operational, and financial signals, Jiro surfaces personalized insights that were previously out of reach.

Using only a National Provider Identifier (NPI), clinicians can create an account in less than a minute, without EHR integration, implementation, or IT support. Jiro then builds an individualized intelligence layer that reveals referral patterns, reimbursement opportunities, prescribing trends, emerging treatment patterns, and other clinical signals that would otherwise remain hidden because they exist across millions of real-world patient journeys, not inside a single chart or journal article.

"Healthcare has spent years building systems to collect clinician data," said Greg Field, Co-Founder and CEO of Jiro. "We built one to finally give it back."

Early adoption suggests clinicians have been waiting for this level of visibility. In one cohort of new users, 88% opened Jiro's financial performance view during their first session, often before exploring any other part of the platform, highlighting strong demand for greater transparency into the financial side of clinical practice.

One early analysis illustrates why. After reviewing the real-world data of one private gastroenterologist, Jiro identified:

$87,000 in annual procedure reimbursements paid below peer benchmarks

$144,000 in revenue lost to preventable payer denials

$816,000 in contracting opportunity tied to below-market payer rates

In total, the analysis uncovered more than $1 million in potential revenue without requiring a single additional patient visit.

The platform organizes this intelligence across four integrated experiences*:

Practice helps clinicians understand clinical performance, referral networks, reimbursement, denials, and coding opportunities benchmarked against peers.

helps clinicians understand clinical performance, referral networks, reimbursement, denials, and coding opportunities benchmarked against peers. Consult delivers personalized answers to clinical questions informed by peer-reviewed evidence and real-world practice data.

delivers personalized answers to clinical questions informed by peer-reviewed evidence and real-world practice data. Research identifies emerging treatment patterns and real-world clinical signals before they appear in the published literature.

identifies emerging treatment patterns and real-world clinical signals before they appear in the published literature. Discover continuously surfaces specialty-specific literature and professional content most relevant to each clinician's patients.

Together, these experiences turn fragmented healthcare data into a living picture of each clinician's practice.

"Clinicians need more than access to information to do their best work. They also need to understand the clinical, operational, and financial realities shaping their own practice," said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, Chief Medical Officer of Jiro. "Jiro brings those pieces together so clinicians can see what's working, what's holding them back, and where they can have the greatest impact."

Jiro was developed alongside a 24-member Physician Advisory Board representing physicians across more than a dozen specialties and practice settings. Advisors helped shape the platform from day one, defining priorities, challenging assumptions, and identifying what clinicians would find most useful.

"We've always relied on experience, published evidence, and conversations with colleagues to guide decisions," said Dr. Rafael Grossmann, a general trauma and acute care surgeon and member of Jiro's Physician Advisory Board. "Jiro adds something we've never really had before: the ability to learn continuously from what's actually happening across our patients, our practice, and the broader healthcare system."

Jiro is available now at www.jirohealth.com, in the Apple App Store, and is free for all verified clinicians in the United States.

About Jiro

Jiro turns real-world practice data into personalized clinical, operational, and financial intelligence for clinicians, benchmarked against peers and updated continuously. Jiro is HIPAA compliant, SOC 2 certified, and offers accredited CME. For more information, visit www.jirohealth.com.

*Jiro Practice, Jiro Consult, Jiro Research and Jiro Discover are trademarks of Jiro Health Inc.

SOURCE Jiro Health