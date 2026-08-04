JK BOOTS LAUNCHES "HOME FRONT" RELIEF EFFORT, OPENS SPOKANE HEADQUARTERS AS RECHARGE STATION FOR WILDLAND FIREFIGHTERS

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than three decades, the words stamped under the JK Boots logo have been a promise of craftsmanship: Made by Hand, Tested by Fire. But this Saturday afternoon, August 1, the fire came to the Spokane-based company's own front door.

By nightfall, flames driven by 50 mph gusts had crossed the Spokane River and pushed into city neighborhoods. Around 60,000 people inside Spokane city limits were told to leave. And the bootmaker on East Sprague Avenue ... which has outfitted hotshots, smokejumpers, helitack and hand crews across the country... watched its own customers fight to save their own city.

Today JK Boots launched "JK Boots Home Front," a three-part relief effort built for firefighters holding the line and families who have already lost everything:

50 pairs of handmade boots, free, to active firefighting personnel. Firefighters can come to JK Headquarters to get fitted and walk out in a new pair of JK boots. Over $25,000 in retail value of boots, at no charge. JK is also hand-delivering boots directly to firefighters at Base Camp when crews can't get to its headquarters.

Firefighters can come to JK Headquarters to get fitted and walk out in a new pair of JK boots. Over $25,000 in retail value of boots, at no charge. JK is also hand-delivering boots directly to firefighters at Base Camp when crews can't get to its headquarters. Home Front Day, Wednesday, August 5. One hundred percent of profits from every sale, every store, every online and dealer order, will be donated to the Innovia Foundation's Spokane Complex Wildfire Response Fund.

One hundred percent of profits from every sale, every store, every online and dealer order, will be donated to the Innovia Foundation's Spokane Complex Wildfire Response Fund. A firefighter recharge station, effective immediately, at JK Boots headquarters at 10220 East Sprague Avenue, offering firefighters hot food, hot coffee, water, a place to wash up and cool off. Hours: 7:00 am to 9:00pm.



"The fight came to our home," said Tim Khadzhi, of JK Boots. "We have spent many years making boots for the men and women who run toward these fires. They hold the line for us. This is the least we can hold for them."



Media Availability: B-roll of boot production and firefighter fittings is available, and JK Boots can accommodate on-site interviews and camera crews during fittings at its Spokane Valley headquarters. Contact William above to schedule.



DETAILS

Free boots for active fire personnel Starting immediately, while supplies last (50 pairs), walk in and get fitted, or call/text ahead for a crew. Phone: (509) 219-8950.



Firefighter recharge station Open 7:00am to 9:00pm at JK Boots HQ, 10220 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Text (509) 219-8950 for access.



Home Front Day Wednesday, August 5, 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. 100% of profits from all sales donated to the Innovia Foundation's Spokane Complex Wildfire Response Fund



How the public can help Shop at any JK Boots store or jkboots.com on August 5, or donate directly to the Innovia Foundation's Spokane Complex Wildfire Response Fund at innovia.org

SOURCE JK Boots