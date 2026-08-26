JLL advises on $856M in financing across The Millennium Residences and The Offices at Winthrop Center

Nuveen Green Capital closes $281M C-PACE loan for The Millennium Residences, alongside a $575M loan for The Offices at Winthrop Center, the world's largest Passive House Office Building

Key Takeaways:

JLL advises on $856M in total financing for Winthrop Center, including a $281M C-PACE residential inventory loan and a $575M securitized office loan

Winthrop Center was developed by Millennium Partners and consists of 823,856 square feet of Class A Passive House-certified office space and 317 luxury residential units

The financing reflects strong institutional lender appetite for high quality, irreplaceable assets backed by best-in-class sponsorship

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL's Capital Markets group announced today that it has advised Millennium Partners on the $281M financing for The Millennium Residences and the $575M loan for The Offices at Winthrop Center, Boston's landmark $1.3 billion mixed-use tower.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to arrange the 20-year, C-PACE residential inventory loan through Nuveen Green Capital and the five-year, $575M securitized financing through Morgan Stanley and Barclays for the office component of the project.

Winthrop Center

At 691 feet, Winthrop Center is the tallest building in Boston's downtown core and has achieved global recognition as the world's largest Passive House office building, totaling approximately 823,856 square feet, and setting a new standard for next-generation workplace centered on sustainability, wellness and performance. The Millennium Residences at Winthrop Center comprise 510,000 square feet of luxury residences, delivering an elevated residential experience defined by exceptional design, world-class amenities and services, and panoramic views of the Boston skyline, Charles River and Boston Harbor.

Winthrop Center is at the epicenter of Downtown Boston offering unparalleled access to South Station, 28 million square feet of Class A office space and Boston's most distinguished shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.

"This financing is a key milestone that reflects the confidence that leading institutional partners continue to place in Winthrop Center," said Christopher M. Jeffries, Founder of Millennium Partners. "Winthrop Center was conceived as a landmark building for Boston with significance well beyond the city, setting a global standard for sustainable mixed-use development. We are proud to see that vision recognized from our financial partners."

JLL Capital Market's Debt Advisory team representing the borrower was led by Executive Managing Director Riaz Cassum, Managing Director Andrew Gray, Vice President Robyn King and Analyst David Mega.

"This transaction reflects the convergence of exceptional sponsorship, irreplaceable product and structural market dynamics that institutional lenders seek in today's environment," said Cassum. "Millennium Partners has an unmatched track record in Boston's luxury residential market. Winthrop Center represents the most evolved living and work experience the sponsor has ever created, combining world-class sustainability, five-star services, and extraordinary amenities for both residents and commercial occupants. This sizeable commitment from institutional lenders is a testimony to proven sponsorship, the asset's quality and the fundamental strength of both Boston's ultra-luxury condominium and trophy office markets."

"It was a pleasure to partner with JLL and Millennium Partners to capitalize this landmark project, which marks the largest C-PACE-financed transaction in New England," said Mike Doty, Senior Director of Originations for Nuveen Green Capital. "Through C-PACE's cost-effective financing, the sponsor was able to recapitalize the residences portion of the property alongside $575 million in financing from Morgan Stanley and Barclays for the offices, delivering an innovative capital structure that adds long-term value, while helping to ensure the success of The Millennium Residences and The Offices at Winthrop Center."

JLL's Capital Markets group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The group's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients, including investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, M&A and corporate finance, loan sales, equity & fund placement, net lease, derivative advisory and energy & infrastructure advisory. JLL's Capital Markets group has more than 3,000 specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 112,000 as of June 30, 2026. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com.

About Millennium Partners

Founded in 1991, Millennium Partners is an internationally recognized developer of luxury mixed-use properties, responsible for landmark developments in some of the nation's most dynamic urban locations. The firm has created an unparalleled portfolio of properties that bring together luxury condominiums, state-of-the-art entertainment complexes, world-class spa and fitness facilities, Class-A office space, and five-star hotel brands, including The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC and Four Seasons Hotels and Resort.

In Boston, Millennium Partners has been instrumental in shaping Downtown through projects including the record-setting Millennium Tower and Millennium Place, and most recently, Winthrop Center. Winthrop Center is a next-generation mixed-use tower and the world's largest Passive House-certified office building, designed with a focus on sustainability and workplace wellness. Together, these projects reflect Millennium Partners' continued commitment to thoughtful development and long-term investment in the city. For more information, please visit millenniumptrs.com.

About Nuveen Green Capital

With over $6 billion originated, Nuveen Green Capital is a national leader in sustainable commercial real estate financing solutions and an affiliate of Nuveen, the $1 trillion+1 asset manager and wholly owned subsidiary of TIAA. The company, which was founded by C-PACE industry pioneers who helped design the nation's first successful statewide C-PACE program2, has grown to offer a market-leading suite of accretive CRE financing products and a full-service lending platform with all underwriting, legal, and asset management functions executed in-house. To learn more, visit: Nuveen.com/greencapital

Contact: Kristen Murphy, JLL Director, Public Relations

Phone: +1 617 543 4873

Email: [email protected]

________________________________ 1 Total assets under management (AUM) as of 1/1/2025 2 The United States Department of Energy: 2016 C-PACE Report lists the Connecticut C-PACE program as the first statewide C-PACE program in the U.S.

SOURCE JLL