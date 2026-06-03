JLL climbs to #175 on Fortune 500 list

Rise in ranking reflects strong revenue performance and strategic execution

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today it ranked #175 on the 2026 Fortune 500® list, up from #188 in 2025. This advancement reflects the firm's strong revenue performance and continued execution of its strategic growth initiatives.

"Our advancement on the Fortune 500 list reflects the strength of our integrated global platform and the trust our clients place in us to deliver superior value and innovative solutions," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Through our Accelerate 2030 strategy, we are building on this momentum by driving innovation, deepening client partnerships and expanding our leadership in the markets and services of tomorrow, from AI-powered portfolio intelligence to sustainable building solutions that shape the future of real estate for a better world."

Fortune ranks companies by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. The complete list and information on the methodology can be found on Fortune's website.

JLL's Accelerate 2030 strategy positions the firm to accelerate its core leadership position while deepening client relationships and advancing platform excellence. JLL's investments in proprietary data, AI capabilities and integrated global operations enable clients to navigate complexity with confidence and make smarter decisions across the entire real estate lifecycle. Learn more at jll.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of March 31, 2026. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com.

Contact: Allison Olp

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SOURCE JLL-IR