JLL facilitates $870M financing for ultra-luxury residential development on Lake Austin

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin obtains senior construction loan financing

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL's Capital Markets Group announced today that it has secured an $870 million senior loan for Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin, an ultra-luxury residential development in Austin, Texas.

JLL, alongside co-advisors Cobalt Equities and Adelaide Real Estate, represented the developers, Austin Capital Partners and Lincoln Property Company, in arranging the loans through TYKO Capital, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management.

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin.

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin, located at 6509 Bridgepoint Pkwy, sits on a 210-acre assemblage with nearly a mile of shoreline frontage and offers unobstructed panoramic views of the lake, Hill Country and Austin skyline. Elevated 380 feet above Lake Austin, the development features a private lakefront clubhouse and includes two private marina. The project is positioned directly across from Austin Country Club and represents one of the last undeveloped tracts on Lake Austin.

Austin continues to be one of the fastest growing metros in the nation and has experienced unprecedented growth as a leading technology hub, with the metro area adding over 110,000 new jobs in recent years. The city has attracted a significant number of high-net-worth individuals in recent decades driving demand for luxury residential offers.

Phase I of Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin will deliver private residences and 28 villa lots, along with world-class amenities spanning over 100,000 square feet. The resort-style amenities include a private restaurant operated by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud, an exclusive 96-seat theater with a 60-foot Samsung Onyx screen, a 76,000-square-foot indoor sports club featuring pickleball courts, indoor tennis court, two golf simulators and a 300-foot infinity pool with panoramic lake views. Additional amenities include private boat slips, outdoor club memberships and dedicated Four Seasons hospitality services.

JLL Capital Market's Debt Advisory team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Doug Opalka, Executive Managing Director Riaz Cassum and Director Scott Dickey.

"The successful arrangement of financing for Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin reflects the strength of Austin's luxury residential market and the unique value proposition this development offers," said Opalka. "The combination of an irreplaceable lakefront location, Four Seasons branding and world-class amenities creates an unparalleled offering in the Austin market."

Austin Capital Partners and Lincoln Property Company will begin vertical construction with Phase I completion expected in 2029. Lincoln Property Company, with over 59 years of experience and 170+ million square feet of development, will serve as development manager for the project.

JLL's Capital Markets Group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The group's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The group has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

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About Austin Capital Partners

Austin Capital Partners is an Austin-based real estate development firm led by Jonathan Coon, Jason Subotky, and Eduardo Margain. The firm is the developer of Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin, a residential-only private resort community on Lake Austin. Learn more at www.austincapitalpartners.com.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, multifamily, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-use properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln's combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 720 million square feet of commercial space. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.

About TYKO CAPITAL

TYKO Capital is a multi-billion-dollar Commercial Real Estate Private Equity and Private Credit Investment Management Platform, which is a joint venture between Adi Chugh and Elliott Investment Management. TYKO was established in August 2023 to capitalize on the void in the CRE capital markets caused by the current macro-economic environment, focusing on institutional borrowers and institutional assets in top-tier markets. TYKO's focus and reach in the CRE space are unique, given the firm's proprietary deal-sourcing capabilities and ability to commit large amounts of capital to institutional deals.

TYKO invests across the entire capital stack (Senior Financings, Whole Loan Financings, Junior/Mezz, Pref Equity, LP Equity, GP Equity) and across all asset classes. Learn more at tykocapital.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of March 31, 2026. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com.

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SOURCE JLL