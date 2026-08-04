JMD Creative Agency Marks 10 Years with a Bold New Chapter: A Rebrand, Strategic Partnership, Two Senior Appointments

Milestone anniversary brings a new strategic partnership with creative production studio OTHRWRLD, a refreshed brand identity with expanded offerings, and two senior appointments as the agency enters its next decade of growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JMD Creative Agency, the multidisciplinary studio behind the award-winning Eilish by Billie Eilish fragrance bottle design, today announced it is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a refreshed brand identity, expanded industrial design capabilities, a new marketing strategy offering, and two senior additions to its leadership team.

Founded in 2016 by Jon Dinapoli, JMD has spent a decade helping brands bring strategically grounded, beautifully designed ideas to market. The anniversary marks a broadened scope of services uniting world-class design and strategy with production capabilities under one roof:

Marketing + Brand Strategy

Visual + Verbal Identity

Packaging + Industrial Design

Advertising + Content Creation

Creative Direction + Production

In-House Photo + Video Studio

Merchandising

Website Design

A Partnership Built for the Next Decade

At the center of this new chapter is JMD's partnership with OTHRWRLD, the creative production company the agency has collaborated with on projects including Sabrina Carpenter, Stetson and Clean Beauty Collective to name a few. The partnership gives JMD clients direct access to OTHRWRLD's production capabilities, allowing both teams to take projects from strategy and design through final production with tighter creative alignment and less translation loss between partners.

"JMD and OTHRWRLD have been trusted collaborators for years, building a creative shorthand and shared standard of excellence. We're thrilled to make the partnership official - bringing together a bold, A-list creative vision with industry-leading production to create work that is both ambitious and beautifully executed," said Jessie English, Founder and Chief Creative Director of OTHRWRLD.

Expands Capabilities, Names Two Senior Leaders to Drive Growth

Alongside the rebrand, JMD is launching a marketing strategy arm, giving clients one partner for both creative execution and the strategic thinking behind a brand's growth. The agency has also expanded its industrial design capabilities and team, sharpening its focus on product form, structure, and function alongside its packaging and identity work.

To lead this expansion, JMD has named two senior leaders:

Leslie Oglesby, Vice President, Marketing & Strategy - Oglesby brings more than 20 years of experience building global beauty and lifestyle brands, most recently serving as Global Vice President of Marketing for MCM and Oscar de la Renta Fragrances at Interparfums, with prior leadership roles at The Estée Lauder Companies, Tarte Cosmetics, Coty, and LVMH. During her tenure at Coty, she partnered with Jon on the launch of some of the industry's most recognized designer and celebrity fragrance brands. Their longstanding partnership- combining strategic brand building with award-winning creative design- forms the foundation for JMD's next phase of growth.

- Oglesby brings more than 20 years of experience building global beauty and lifestyle brands, most recently serving as Global Vice President of Marketing for MCM and Oscar de la Renta Fragrances at Interparfums, with prior leadership roles at The Estée Lauder Companies, Tarte Cosmetics, Coty, and LVMH. During her tenure at Coty, she partnered with Jon on the launch of some of the industry's most recognized designer and celebrity fragrance brands. Their longstanding partnership- combining strategic brand building with award-winning creative design- forms the foundation for JMD's next phase of growth. Matt Bevington, Head of Growth and Business Development - Bevington brings more than two decades of brand and creative strategy experience from agencies including JKR, Landor, Dragon Rouge and Pearlfisher. Along the way, he led New York teams for both iconic and challenger consumer brands, working closely with international offices on global pitches and new pieces of business. Now, he will drive new business and client growth strategy as JMD expands its service offering, working hand-in-hand with Oglesby to ensure both new and existing clients get the most out of JMD's broadened capabilities.

"Ten years in, JMD is still driven by the same belief we started with — that great design has to be beautiful and strategic at the same time," said Jon Dinapoli, Founder and President of JMD. "This next chapter is about bringing that same thinking to more of what a brand needs, from the shape of a product to the strategy behind its growth."

Headshots HERE.

About Jon Dinapoli

Jon Dinapoli, Founder and President of JMD, has over 25 years of experience in luxury beauty and fashion. Prior to founding JMD, he served as Creative Director and Vice President at Coty, designing and launching brands including Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga, Vera Wang, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna. He currently leads creative for Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Sarah Jessica Parker, Donna Karan, Love Shack Fancy, and Clean Beauty, among others.

About JMD Creative Agency

JMD is a full-service creative agency specializing in brand strategy, visual identity, packaging design, industrial design, advertising, content creation, merchandising, and production. Founded in 2016 by Jon Dinapoli, JMD partners with emerging and global brands across beauty, fragrance, fashion, and lifestyle. In 2024, JMD was acquired by Taylor Corporation, a global leader in printing, packaging, and marketing solutions, marking the start of JMD's expansion into printing and packaging production. Visit jmdcreative.com.

About OTHRWRLD

OTHRWRLD is an award-winning creative production company based in New York City. Founded in 2014 by artist and director Jessie English, OTHRWRLD partners with world-class brands and culture makers on cinematic storytelling across advertising, digital, branded film, music video, and editorial. Collaborators include Anthropic, Mercedes-Benz, Sephora, L'Oréal, Condé Nast, and Roc Nation. In 2026, OTHRWRLD was also acquired by Taylor Corporation, bringing it under the same parent company as JMD. Visit othrwrld.nyc.

Contact: Belinda Arnold | BAM Communications | [email protected]

SOURCE JMD