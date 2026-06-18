JOEY™ Surpasses 17,000 Retail Locations, Launches Limited-Edition America 250 Collection

Fast-growing nicotine pouch brand combines proprietary FlavorBeads technology and the category's broadest flavor portfolio as it expands nationwide

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOEY™, the rapidly growing nicotine pouch brand known for its patent-pending FlavorBeads technology, today announced the national launch of its America 250 commemorative packaging collection while continuing its national retail expansion across major convenience and specialty retail channels.

JOEY releases limited-edition trio for America’s 250th, with proceeds supporting veterans organizations.

Since launching in January 2026, JOEY has expanded distribution across the United States through partnerships with leading retailers and convenience store operators, including 7-Eleven, Circle K, Sheetz, Murphy USA, Gopuff, Red Star Vape and other independent retail partners. The company currently operates in more than 17,000 retail locations and expects to exceed 35,000 locations by year-end.

Built around its "Quick Kick. Long Tail. All Flavor." philosophy, JOEY has developed a nicotine pouch platform designed to deliver rapid flavor activation, extended flavor duration and the category's broadest flavor portfolio, giving adult consumers more choice without sacrificing consistency.

The America 250 collection includes commemorative packaging for three existing flavors — Strawberry, Watermelon and American Tobacco — created to commemorate the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary, with a portion of all proceeds supporting veteran organizations nationwide. The flavor lineup remains unchanged, with limited-edition packaging created specifically to mark the occasion. Available now while supplies last, the collection reflects the company's continued investment in flavor innovation and product development.

At the center of JOEY's product platform is its patent-pending FlavorBeads technology, a proprietary polymer bead system engineered to optimize flavor and nicotine release. Unlike traditional nicotine pouch formats, FlavorBeads are designed to deliver a rapid initial flavor experience followed by a longer-lasting release profile that maintains consistency throughout use.

The technology supports JOEY's portfolio of 36 flavor profiles across more than 100 SKUs, ranging from traditional offerings such as Wintergreen, Citrus and American Tobacco to fruit-forward and specialty varieties including Strawberry, Watermelon, Orange Sea Salt, Cucumber Mint, and even Salted Caramel Macchiato. JOEY's flavor strategy is rooted in the belief that adult consumers increasingly seek greater variety and personalization from nicotine products, with options designed to accommodate a wide range of preferences and consumption occasions.

JOEY maintains close oversight across its product development and production processes, allowing the company to support flavor innovation, quality assurance and operational consistency as it scales. The company continues investing in manufacturing capabilities to support future growth and expanded production capacity.

"From day one, our focus has been building a product platform capable of delivering a differentiated consumer experience at scale," said Jason Vedadi, CEO of JOEY. "Our FlavorBeads technology, manufacturing capabilities and flavor portfolio allow us to innovate quickly while maintaining quality and consistency across every product we bring to market. The response from retail partners and adult consumers during our first several months has reinforced that there is significant demand for innovation and choice within the nicotine pouch category."

JOEY's leadership team brings decades of experience building and scaling brands across highly regulated consumer industries, with backgrounds spanning R.J. Reynolds Tobacco, Diageo, Suntory and Story Cannabis. That experience has helped guide the company's rapid retail expansion and operational growth during its first year in market. The company has also attracted support from notable investors and partners, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and country music artist Chase Rice.

The launch comes as nicotine pouches continue to gain traction among adult consumers seeking tobacco-free nicotine products and as retailers expand shelf space dedicated to one of the fastest-growing categories in convenience retail.

About JOEY

Powered by its patent-pending FlavorBeads technology, JOEY offers adult consumers the category's broadest flavor portfolio, with 36 flavors across more than 100 SKUs designed to deliver a rapid flavor onset and extended release experience. JOEY takes its name from the term used for a young kangaroo, a nod to the pouch format that inspired the brand. Follow us on IG for more.

Quick Kick. Long Tail. All Flavor. Get yours today and follow the brand on social media for the latest.

SOURCE JOEYCO