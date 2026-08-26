Joget Introduces Agent Lab, a Program Helping Businesses Build AI Agents Without Code

New community initiative invites businesses to submit real workflow challenges for a free, expert-built AI agent, with selected builds shown live in an exclusive webinar.

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc., the global innovator of the open-source, enterprise agentic AI application platform, today announced the launch of Joget Agent Lab, a community-driven initiative that builds a working AI agent for selected businesses at zero cost.

Any organisation can submit a bottleneck or manual process, along with how they'd want an agent to solve it, through the Agent Lab submission form. Joget's product team reviews the entries, selects the strongest use cases, and builds and tests a working prototype for each one.

The finished agents are then unveiled in a live webinar, where Joget walks through the build step by step, including the prompts and tools used, so participants leave knowing exactly how to attempt the same build themselves.

"We hear the same thing from businesses across every industry: they know exactly where AI could save them time, but building an agent still feels like something you need a developer for," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget.

"Agent Lab takes that assumption apart in public. We build the agent, we show our work, and by the end of the webinar you know how to do it yourself on our platform."

Joget Agent Lab is open to:

Business leaders and managers looking to automate repetitive tasks and free up their teams

IT professionals and developers exploring how quickly they can prototype AI agents on a live platform

Process owners and analysts searching for a practical fix to a workflow that has outgrown manual handling

How it works

Submit an idea.

Describe a bottleneck or manual process, and how an agent could solve it.



Joget builds it.

The product team reviews submissions and prototypes an agent for the ideas selected.



Watch it live.

Participants join a webinar to see the finished build and learn how to replicate it.

The agents built through the programme run on Joget AI Agent Builder, a no-code tool that lets both technical and non-technical users design agents visually, test them before deployment, and keep a human in the loop for approval.

Businesses looking to move faster on app development more broadly can pair this with Joget AI Composer, which builds and edits forms, lists, workflows, and interfaces through conversation, with every change staying visible and editable inside Joget's visual builders rather than hidden in generated code.

The webinar is a teaching session, not a takeaway app. Participants who want to rebuild what they saw will need to bring their own LLM API key, the same bring-your-own-key model used across Joget's AI tools. This approach gives businesses the freedom to connect with their own LLM provider, and puts them in control of their existing data and privacy.

Businesses that want to go further than a single prototype and build full-scale apps and agents that match their enterprise environment will need a Joget platform subscription. Joget's team is available after the webinar to walk businesses through both.

Submissions for Joget Agent Lab are open now.

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About Joget

Joget offers an open-source, enterprise Agentic AI application platform that converges no-code/low-code development with AI agents to help organizations rapidly build and customize enterprise applications at scale. By combining AI agents with visual app builders, not raw code, Joget makes app generation faster, safer, and more accessible for business users and developers alike.

With Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities, Joget Intelligence enables organizations to automate and enhance processes while maintaining oversight and compliance.

Through Vibe Composition, Joget enables AI-assisted application development where AI interprets business intent and assembles applications using governed, pre-validated composable components. Unlike typical AI code generation, Joget's visual-first approach ensures applications remain maintainable and governed within collaborative human workflows.

As an Application and Integration Fabric, Joget connects legacy and modern systems seamlessly. Its extensible, open-source core and plugin architecture offer unmatched flexibility, and its White Label solution allows OEMs and digital solution providers to fully rebrand the platform.

Trusted by startups, global enterprises, and government agencies, Joget delivers the speed of AI with the control of visual development for scalable, intelligent digital transformation.

Visit www.joget.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or YouTube.

SOURCE Joget