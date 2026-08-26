John Arwood, President of American Made Dumpsters, Endorses BinFound for Superior Dumpster GPS Tracking Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John D. Arwood, President of American Made Dumpsters and a veteran of more than three decades in the waste management and demolition industry, today announced his formal endorsement of BinFound (https://binfound.com/). Arwood recommends BinFound's innovative dumpster GPS tracking technology for every dumpster manufactured by American Made Dumpsters and urges all of the company's American-made dumpster customers nationwide to adopt the solution.

American Made Dumpsters recommends BinFound's innovative dumpster GPS tracking technology.

American Made Dumpsters, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, designs and fabricates high-quality, durable roll-off dumpsters, front-load containers, compactors, and related equipment using American steel and American labor. The company serves waste haulers, contractors, municipalities, and businesses across the United States and beyond with products built to exacting standards of strength and longevity.

"In our industry, knowing exactly where every dumpster is at any moment protects assets, reduces losses, improves utilization, and ultimately strengthens the bottom line," said John Arwood. "After evaluating available tracking options, I am proud to endorse BinFound. Their GPS tracking system delivers reliable location visibility without the burden of monthly fees that erode profitability over time. I recommend BinFound for all the dumpsters we manufacture and encourage every American Made Dumpsters customer to equip their fleet with this technology. It is a smart, cost-effective investment that aligns with the same commitment to quality and American ingenuity that defines our products."

BinFound specializes in dumpster GPS tracking solutions engineered for the demanding conditions of the waste and recycling sector. The platform provides real-time and historical location data, movement alerts, geofencing capabilities, and long-term battery performance designed to minimize ongoing operational costs. By eliminating recurring monthly subscription fees, BinFound enables operators to maintain comprehensive asset visibility while preserving margins.

Arwood, founder of multiple waste-related enterprises and a longtime advocate for American manufacturing and the professionals who keep communities clean, emphasized the practical benefits for customers: "Our dumpsters are built to last. Pairing them with BinFound's tracking technology gives our customers the tools they need to manage their equipment more efficiently, recover misplaced or stolen units faster, and operate with greater confidence. I fully recommend BinFound to every customer who purchases American Made Dumpsters." Customers interested in learning more about integrating BinFound GPS tracking with American Made Dumpsters products are encouraged to visit https://binfound.com/ or contact American Made Dumpsters directly.

About American Made Dumpsters

American Made Dumpsters manufactures premium, domestically produced waste containers and related equipment. Led by industry veteran John D. Arwood, the company is committed to supporting American workers, delivering durable products that meet rigorous performance standards, and providing reliable solutions to waste management professionals across the nation. For more information, visit americanmadedumpsters.com.

About BinFound

BinFound offers advanced GPS tracking solutions specifically designed for dumpsters and waste containers, featuring no monthly fees and robust performance tailored to the needs of haulers, rental companies, and contractors. Learn more at https://binfound.com/.

SOURCE BinFound GPS Trackers