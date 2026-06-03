John Danielson, Accomplished Education Leader, Joins Panorama Education's Board of Directors

Danielson brings decades of experience helping states and districts turn student needs into effective action, strengthening Panorama's work to support more than 15 million students.

BOSTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Education, the leading platform for student insight and action in K-12 education, today announced that John Danielson is joining its board of directors. Danielson has spent three decades building organizations that drive outcomes for students and shaping local, state, and federal education policy with a focus on helping children thrive. He has a clear understanding of what drives meaningful results for students, bringing valuable perspective to Panorama's board.

John Danielson joins Panorama Education's Board of Directors

A sixth-generation Texan, Danielson has spent much of his career working closely with large school systems and at every level of the education system. He served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Education and worked alongside two presidents and three secretaries of education in senior roles. He co-founded a leading organization that provided academic and behavioral intervention programs for at-risk students in the nation's largest districts, including Houston ISD, resulting in significant academic growth and reductions in crime rates. He later co-founded the Chartwell Hamilton Group with the late U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige and now serves as its Chairman and CEO, advising education leaders and policymakers on building systems that improve student outcomes.

"John has devoted his career to making sure the most important decisions in education get made with students at the center," said Aaron Feuer, CEO and Co-founder of Panorama Education. "He has seen, from the inside and from the highest levels of leadership, what it takes to move the needle for students, and he has spent years helping superintendents navigate those same challenges. As we build Panorama as the trusted partner to America's school districts and states, John's perspective and experience help us stay focused on what really matters for students."

Danielson joins at a moment when Panorama's work is showing up in real ways for students. Districts using Panorama have consistently raised graduation rates, improved reading and math scores, cut chronic absenteeism, and connected students with support sooner. The company now partners with 10 state agencies and more than 2,000 districts serving 1 in 4 students nationwide and is expanding its work with state education agencies to bring that kind of impact to an even greater scale.

"Superintendents are discerning; they don't stay with a partner unless it's delivering," said Danielson. "Panorama has earned that trust across thousands of districts, and it shows in the outcomes. I've spent my career working to ensure every student gets the support they need, and Panorama is one of the most important organizations building the future of education."

Danielson serves on several nonprofit and advisory boards, including the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy, the National Afterschool Alliance, StandardsWork, and the University of the Potomac. He is Board Chair of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award-USA, one of The Big Six, an alliance of the world's largest youth education programs.

About Panorama Education: Panorama Education is the leading platform for student insight and action, helping K-12 districts use data and AI to understand student needs and take effective action. Panorama enables better decisions and improved outcomes for more than 15 million students nationwide across instruction, student support, special education, and graduation pathways. Learn more at www.panoramaed.com .

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SOURCE Panorama Education