JOHN HANCOCK ANNOUNCES PORTFOLIO MANAGER ADDITIONS TO JOHN HANCOCK INVESTORS TRUST

BOSTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management LLC (the "Adviser") today announced changes to the portfolio management team for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE: JHI), (the "Fund"), subadvised by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC (the "Subadviser").

Effective June 25, 2026, Darren Toner and Tim Jarombek, CFA, from the Manulife | CQS Investment Management (MCQS) organization will be added as portfolio managers to the Fund. Caryn Rothman, CFA, and Jonas Grazulis, CFA, will continue to serve as portfolio managers to the Fund. Mr. Toner will serve as the head of the Global High Yield Team and brings 21 years of investment industry experience to the Global High Yield Team, including 16 years with CQS (UK) LLP where he has been a member of the Multi Asset Credit Asset Advisory Committee since its inception in 2013. Mr. Jarombek is a Chartered Financial Analyst and brings 16 years of investment industry experience to the Global High Yield Team, including 6 years with CQS (US), LLC. Mr. Toner will serve as a portfolio manager on behalf of CQS (UK) LLP pursuant to a participating affiliate arrangement with the Subadviser, and Mr. Jarombek will serve as a portfolio manager on behalf of CQS (US), LLC pursuant to a sub-subadvisory agreement with the Subadviser.

Effective June 25, 2026, James Gearhart, CFA, will no longer serve as portfolio manager to the Fund.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.

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SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management