John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended July 31, 2026. The same data for the comparable three-month period ended July 31, 2025 is also available below.

Three Months Ended 07/31/2026 Ticker Fund Name Current Fiscal

Year End Net Investment

Income Per Common

Share NAV Total Managed Assets

Total Net Assets HPI JHF Preferred Income Fund 7/31 7,703,179 0.287 15.13 662,902,755 * 405,802,755 HPF JHF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 6,227,982 0.287 15.00 531,781,576 * 325,081,576 HPS JHF Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 8,345,983 0.259 13.52 709,865,182 * 435,565,182 JHS JHF Income Securities Trust 10/31 1,768,114 0.152 11.92 230,071,902 * 138,771,902 JHI JHF Investors Trust 10/31 2,528,906 0.289 14.35 212,418,652 * 125,518,652 PDT JHF Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 9,180,910 0.187 14.31 1,077,483,966 * 703,783,966 HTD JHF Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 12,093,573 0.341 26.39 1,362,988,993 * 935,088,993

















Three Months Ended 07/31/2025 Ticker Fund Name Current Fiscal

Year End Net Investment

Income Per Common

Share NAV Total Managed Assets

Total Net Assets HPI JHF Preferred Income Fund 7/31 7,097,887 0.265 16.02 685,868,569 * 428,768,569 HPF JHF Preferred Income Fund II 7/31 5,740,643 0.266 15.87 549,834,708 * 343,134,708 HPS JHF Preferred Income Fund III 7/31 7,672,694 0.239 14.29 732,865,004 * 458,565,004 JHS JHF Income Securities Trust 10/31 1,650,927 0.142 12.19 233,220,599 * 141,920,599 JHI JHF Investors Trust 10/31 2,517,561 0.288 14.81 216,369,856 * 129,469,856 PDT JHF Premium Dividend Fund 10/31 7,675,437 0.156 13.90 1,057,482,127 * 683,782,127 HTD JHF Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 10/31 10,578,074 0.299 25.79 1,341,677,022 * 913,777,022

















*Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under a Liquidity Agreement.







1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on Manulife John Hancock Investments' web site at www.jhinvestments.com by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.

About Manulife John Hancock Investments

At Manulife John Hancock Investments, we serve investors through a specialized multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house investment capabilities with a broad network of unaffiliated asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous oversight in the industry. As a result, we're able to offer a variety of options in each investment category, an approach that we believe truly serves the best interests of our clients. Our powerful combination of global expertise, strategic partnerships, and robust stewardship is designed to help investors pursue better portfolio outcomes.

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Media Contact: Brian Reilly, (617) 572-9851

Investor Contact: (800) 843-0090

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management