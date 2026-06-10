John Marshall Joins Carrick Lane as Senior Partner

Former Goldman Sachs strategist will focus on strategy and product development as wealth management firms seek strategies to help clients generate income, diversify portfolios and manage risk

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrick Lane LLC, an investment manager specializing in options solutions for ultra-high-net-worth families and institutional investors, announced today that John Marshall has joined the firm as a senior Partner.

He will focus initially on strategy and product development to expand the firm's investment capabilities. Marshall joins Carrick Lane after 25 years at Goldman Sachs, where he was Head of Derivatives Research.

"John and I have worked together for the better part of 20 years, building options strategies, debating markets and focusing on what generates client results. That shared history, coupled with his market expertise, product experience and deep understanding of investors, will significantly contribute to our growth," Ken Kwalik, Carrick Lane's Co-Managing Partner said.

Marshall joins Carrick Lane as wealth management firms, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and family offices need strategies that generate income and diversify traditional stock and bond allocations. Options strategies are increasingly driving conversations, particularly for investors who need liquid, active solutions that complement broader portfolio strategies.

"We have deliberately built Carrick Lane and have been thoughtful about who we bring into our partnership. John brings an unusual combination of in-depth research, market judgment, and product experience. He strengthens our ability to serve our clients," Allan Kennedy, Carrick Lane's Co-Managing Partner said.

At Goldman Sachs, Marshall built and led the firm's Derivatives Research department. He published more than 4,500 trade recommendations and authored many important benchmark studies, including a widely cited 30-year study on how to enhance asset allocation with conservative overlay strategies.

"Allan, Ken and the Carrick Lane team have been market leaders for more than two decades. They are deeply experienced and have a disciplined investment process that is focused on client success. I'm delighted to help build upon that foundation as we develop strategies to help investors navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving financial market," Marshall said.

About Carrick Lane

Carrick Lane is an investment manager and advisory firm that delivers volatility-based solutions through actively managed options strategies. The employee-owned firm manages more than $3 billion for ultra-high-net-worth investors, family offices and institutional advisors. The team's deep experience and ability to simplify complex markets allow investors to proactively adapt in an evolving market.

Visit https://www.carricklane.com/ for more information.

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SOURCE Carrick Lane