John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center Presents Innovative Cancer Research at Major Annual Cancer Meeting

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigators from Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC)—part of the National Cancer Institute-designated Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University—and Hackensack University Medical Center are reporting research findings at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The meeting is the premier event for cancer professionals and takes place in Chicago from May 29 to June 2.

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center to present at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, Part of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

"The future of cancer treatment begins with translating today's pioneering exploration into tomorrow's standard of care, a theme that resonates strongly at this year's ASCO meeting. For patients who do not respond to standard treatments, it is critical that they have access to a world-class research program. At the John Theurer Cancer Center, our globally recognized investigators are committed to this translation, driving the latest advances in cellular therapy, immunotherapy, and other innovative areas to improve outcomes for patients across the Hackensack Meridian Health network and beyond," said Dr. Andre Goy, chair, vice president, physician-in-chief of oncology, at Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center.

Many of the studies focus on innovative therapies for blood cancers and novel immunotherapies. These are areas of expertise for John Theurer Cancer Center, New Jersey's largest cancer center. The findings of these investigations have the potential to change the treatment and understanding of hematologic, solid tumors, melanoma and other cancers.

ASCO posters/presentations/publications that include authors from John Theurer Cancer Center:

Solid Tumors

Hematologic Malignancies

Immunotherapy

Melanoma

Models of Care

SOURCE Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center