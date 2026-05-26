John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center Presents Innovative Cancer Research at Major Annual Cancer Meeting
News provided byHackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center
May 26, 2026, 12:53 ET
HACKENSACK, N.J., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigators from Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC)—part of the National Cancer Institute-designated Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University—and Hackensack University Medical Center are reporting research findings at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The meeting is the premier event for cancer professionals and takes place in Chicago from May 29 to June 2.
"The future of cancer treatment begins with translating today's pioneering exploration into tomorrow's standard of care, a theme that resonates strongly at this year's ASCO meeting. For patients who do not respond to standard treatments, it is critical that they have access to a world-class research program. At the John Theurer Cancer Center, our globally recognized investigators are committed to this translation, driving the latest advances in cellular therapy, immunotherapy, and other innovative areas to improve outcomes for patients across the Hackensack Meridian Health network and beyond," said Dr. Andre Goy, chair, vice president, physician-in-chief of oncology, at Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center.
Many of the studies focus on innovative therapies for blood cancers and novel immunotherapies. These are areas of expertise for John Theurer Cancer Center, New Jersey's largest cancer center. The findings of these investigations have the potential to change the treatment and understanding of hematologic, solid tumors, melanoma and other cancers.
ASCO posters/presentations/publications that include authors from John Theurer Cancer Center:
Solid Tumors
- Dominant chromosomal abnormalities in breast cancer metastasis to CNS as compared with systemic metastasis demonstrated by liquid biopsy.
- Hypercalcemia as a marker of in-hospital mortality and resource utilization in breast cancer: A national analysis.
- Baseline biomarker analysis and clinical outcomes of the PD-1/TGFβR2 bispecific antibody INCA33890 in patients with non-MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
- Phase 1 study of LB1908, an autologous claudin 18.2-targeted CAR-T cell product, in subjects with advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.
- Phase I, multicenter, first-in-human (FIH) global study of SIM0505, an anti-CDH6 (CDH6) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- BXCL701 plus pembrolizumab in second-line advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: Final outcomes of the EXPEL PANC trial.
- A phase 1, first-in-human, multicenter study of ZW251, a novel glypican-3 (GPC3)–targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in participants with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
- Real-world outcomes of amivantamab monotherapy in advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer.
- Real-world efficacy and safety of tarlatamab in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and extrapulmonary small cell carcinoma (EPSCC): A single-center experience.
- Phase Ib results from the phase Ib/II study of [177Lu]Lu-DOTA-TATE in combination with standard of care as a first-line treatment for pts with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.
- Final analysis of the biomarker-directed, randomized, phase 2 KEYNOTE-495/KeyImPaCT study of pembrolizumab (P)–based combination therapy for non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Hematologic Malignancies
- Efficacy and hematopoietic recovery of high-dose melphalan with stem cell rescue as bridging to CAR-T compared with non-intensive bridging in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
- Distinction of FLT3-ITD transcriptomic signature from FLT3-TKD and the frequency of this signature in acute myeloid leukemia without FLT3 mutation.
- Defining APOBEC-like signature in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and demonstration of distinct transcriptomic profile.
- KITE-753: A phase 2 study of an autologous anti-CD19/CD20 CAR T-cell therapy in CAR-naive patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).
- Outcomes of lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) in patients (pt) with relapsed or refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL): First real-world data from the CIBMTR.
- Carfilzomib-based combinations for Waldenström macroglobulinemia: Real-world experience from a single center.
- MACROD2 and CDKN2A in multiple myeloma: Insights to germline susceptibility and cytogenetic risk from long-read Nanopore sequencing.
- Real-world outcomes and subsequent treatment utilization following anti-B-cell maturation antigen antibody-drug conjugate exposure in patients with multiple myeloma.
Immunotherapy
- ASP2998, a trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2)–targeted immunostimulatory antibody-drug conjugate with dual payloads, in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic solid tumors: A phase 1b/2 study.
- A phase 1 study of BGB-A3055 (anti-CCR8) with or without tislelizumab (anti–PD-1) in patients with solid tumors.
Melanoma
- Individualized neoantigen therapy intismeran autogene (intismeran) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) in resected melanoma: 5-year update of the KEYNOTE-942 study.
Models of Care
- Are socio-economic status indicators barriers for enrollment in phase 1 clinical trials?
- Enrollment outcomes after screening in phase 1 oncology clinical trials: Real-world evidence from a NCI-designated cancer center.
- Rethinking risk: Disparities and genetic testing outcomes from a novel public-facing cancer prevention program.
- Risk stratification in systemic AL amyloidosis with cardiac involvement using a multiparametric echocardiography score.
SOURCE Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center
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