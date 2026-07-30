Johnson & Johnson's RYBREVANT FASPRO™ (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) receives U.S. FDA Priority Review as potential first-in-class EGFR- and MET-targeted subcutaneous treatment for advanced head and neck cancer

Priority Review reinforces the significant potential of subcutaneous amivantamab in recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, where the current five-year survival rate is only 15 percent

Patients achieved rapid, deep and durable responses, including a 42 percent overall response rate with one-third achieving a complete response

Subcutaneous amivantamab is the only therapy in head and neck cancer engineered to target both EGFR and MET, proven drivers of tumor growth and treatment resistance

RARITAN, N.J., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Priority Review to the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for subcutaneous amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj for adults with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). If approved, it would provide a new treatment for patients whose disease has progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor. Priority Review is granted to medicines that may offer significant improvements in safety or effectiveness for serious conditions and shortens the FDA review timeline to approximately six months.1

"One of the hardest things about advanced head and neck cancer is that it can impact our most basic functions, like the ability to speak, eat, and even breathe easily, profoundly affecting patients' daily lives. For those whose disease progresses despite prior treatment, that burden is compounded by limited treatment options and poor outcomes," said Yusri Elsayed, M.D., M.H.Sc., Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology, Johnson & Johnson. "Building on the established role of subcutaneous amivantamab in lung cancer, this milestone underscores its continued potential across multiple tumor types and reflects our commitment to bringing innovative treatment options to patients with cancers driven by EGFR and MET pathways."

Subcutaneous amivantamab was designed to target both epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) while engaging the immune system, offering a differentiated scientific approach in recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.2 Overexpression of EGFR and MET receptors is seen in 80 to 90 percent of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma tumors and has been implicated in tumor progression and treatment resistance.3

Priority Review supported by pivotal results

The FDA's decision to grant Priority Review is supported by results from the pivotal Phase 1b/2 OrigAMI-4 study, which showed that 42 percent of patients responded to treatment with monotherapy subcutaneous amivantamab, with more than one-third of responders achieving a complete response. The study excluded patients with oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), as well as those who had received prior anti-EGFR therapy. The findings were presented at the 2026 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and published simultaneously in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.4,5

RYBREVANT FASPRO™ is approved in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, and Japan, as a subcutaneous treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and continues to be evaluated in additional tumor types as part of Johnson & Johnson's broader commitment to advancing transformational oncology therapies.

About the OrigAMI-4 Study

OrigAMI-4 (NCT06385080) is an open-label Phase 1b/2 study evaluating RYBREVANT FASPRO™ (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) in recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC). The study includes six cohorts exploring RYBREVANT FASPRO™ across different treatment settings and regimens.

Cohort 1 evaluated RYBREVANT FASPRO™ as monotherapy in patients with R/M HNSCC who had received prior platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy. Patients with HPV-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma were excluded, as well as those with prior anti-EGFR therapy.

RYBREVANT FASPRO™ was administered on a weekly schedule during the initial treatment period followed by dosing every three weeks (Q3W), with weight-based dosing adjustments. The primary endpoint across cohorts is overall response rate (ORR), as assessed by investigators, using RECIST v1.1.† 6

About Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is the most common form of head and neck cancer, a group of cancers that arise in the mouth, throat, voice box, sinuses, nasal cavity, and salivary glands.7 It represents approximately 4.5 percent of all cancers worldwide and is the seventh most common cancer globally.7 Major risk factors include tobacco and alcohol use, as well as infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV).7 Approximately 80 percent of recurrent or metastatic HNSCC are not driven by HPV, and are typically associated with poorer prognosis and reduced response to treatment.7,8,9 Despite advances in surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy, many patients ultimately progress to advanced recurrent or metastatic disease.10,11

About RYBREVANT FASPRO™ and RYBREVANT®

RYBREVANT FASPRO™ (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) received U.S. FDA approval in December 2025 and is approved in multiple markets worldwide for the treatment of adults with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including those with exon 19 deletions, exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, and exon 20 insertion mutations. It is the only subcutaneous therapy approved for these EGFR-mutated NSCLC populations and may be used as monotherapy or in combination with LAZCLUZE® (lazertinib) or chemotherapy, depending on the specific mutation and treatment setting. For eligible patients, RYBREVANT FASPRO™ offers a once-monthly dosing option following initial weekly dosing. RYBREVANT FASPRO™ is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology.

RYBREVANT FASPRO™ is approved in the U.S. for the same indications as intravenous RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw) across multiple markets. RYBREVANT® is a first-in-class, fully human bispecific antibody targeting EGFR and MET, designed to inhibit tumor growth while engaging the immune system.

The effectiveness of RYBREVANT FASPRO™ is supported by the established clinical profile of RYBREVANT®, including data from multiple Phase 3 studies such as MARIPOSA, which demonstrated improvements in progression-free and overall survival when used in combination with LAZCLUZE® in first-line advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®)‡ 12 include amivantamab-vmjw (RYBREVANT®) across its FDA-approved treatment settings, including as a Category 1 preferred option in combination with lazertinib (LAZCLUZE®) for first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations. Subcutaneous amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj (RYBREVANT FASPRO™) may be substituted for IV amivantamab-vmjw (RYBREVANT®) where appropriate. See the latest NCCN Guidelines® for NSCLC for complete information.§ ||

The NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers also include amivantamab (RYBREVANT®)-based regimens, including in combination with lazertinib (LAZCLUZE®), as the only NCCN-preferred combination options for patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC and brain metastases.§ ||

Beyond NSCLC, RYBREVANT-based therapies are being investigated across other solid tumors, including head and neck and colorectal cancers.

The legal manufacturer for RYBREVANT FASPRO™ and RYBREVANT® is Janssen Biotech, Inc. For more information, visit www.rybrevanthcp.com.

INDICATIONS

RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) and RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) are indicated:

in combination with LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test.

in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after treatment with an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test.

as a single agent for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR RYBREVANT FASPRO AND RYBREVANT 13,14

CONTRAINDICATIONS

RYBREVANT FASPRO is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to hyaluronidase or to any of its excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity and Administration-Related Reactions with RYBREVANT FASPRO

RYBREVANT FASPRO can cause hypersensitivity and administration-related reactions (ARR); signs and symptoms of ARR include dyspnea, flushing, fever, chills, chest discomfort, hypotension, and vomiting. The median time to ARR onset is approximately 2 hours.

RYBREVANT FASPRO with LAZCLUZE

In PALOMA-3 (n=206), all Grade ARR occurred in 13% of patients, including 0.5% Grade 3. Of the patients who experienced ARR, 89% occurred with the initial dose (Week 1, Day 1).

Premedicate with antihistamines, antipyretics, and glucocorticoids and administer RYBREVANT FASPRO as recommended. Monitor patients for any signs and symptoms of administration-related reactions during injection in a setting where cardiopulmonary resuscitation medication and equipment are available. Interrupt RYBREVANT FASPRO injection if ARR is suspected. Resume treatment upon resolution of symptoms or permanently discontinue RYBREVANT FASPRO based on severity.

Infusion-Related Reactions with RYBREVANT

RYBREVANT can cause infusion-related reactions (IRR) including anaphylaxis; signs and symptoms of IRR include dyspnea, flushing, fever, chills, nausea, chest discomfort, hypotension, and vomiting. The median time to IRR onset is approximately 1 hour.

RYBREVANT with LAZCLUZE

In MARIPOSA (n=421), IRRs occurred in 63% of patients, including Grade 3 in 5% and Grade 4 in 1% of patients. IRR-related infusion modifications occurred in 54%, dose reduction in 0.7%, and permanent discontinuation of RYBREVANT in 4.5% of patients.

RYBREVANT with Carboplatin and Pemetrexed

Based on the pooled safety population (n=281), IRRs occurred in 50% of patients including Grade 3 (3.2%) adverse reactions. IRR-related infusion modifications occurred in 46%, and permanent discontinuation of RYBREVANT in 2.8% of patients.

RYBREVANT as a Single Agent

In CHRYSALIS (n=302), IRRs occurred in 66% of patients. IRRs occurred in 65% of patients on Week 1 Day 1, 3.4% on Day 2 infusion, 0.4% with Week 2 infusion, and were cumulatively 1.1% with subsequent infusions. 97% were Grade 1-2, 2.2% were Grade 3, and 0.4% were Grade 4. The median time to onset was 1 hour (range: 0.1 to 18 hours) after start of infusion. IRR-related infusion modifications occurred in 62%, and permanent discontinuation of RYBREVANT in 1.3% of patients.

Premedicate with antihistamines, antipyretics, and glucocorticoids and infuse RYBREVANT as recommended. Administer RYBREVANT via a peripheral line on Week 1 and Week 2 to reduce the risk of IRRs. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of IRRs in a setting where cardiopulmonary resuscitation medication and equipment are available. Interrupt infusion if IRR is suspected. Reduce the infusion rate or permanently discontinue RYBREVANT based on severity. If an anaphylactic reaction occurs, permanently discontinue RYBREVANT.

Interstitial Lung Disease/Pneumonitis

RYBREVANT FASPRO and RYBREVANT can cause severe and fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis.

RYBREVANT FASPRO with LAZCLUZE

In PALOMA-3, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 6% of patients, including Grade 3 in 1%, Grade 4 in 1.5%, and fatal cases in 1.9% of patients. 5% of patients permanently discontinued RYBREVANT FASPRO and LAZCLUZE due to ILD/pneumonitis.

RYBREVANT with LAZCLUZE

In MARIPOSA, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% of patients, including Grade 3 in 1.0% and Grade 4 in 0.2% of patients. There was one fatal case of ILD/pneumonitis and 2.9% of patients permanently discontinued RYBREVANT and LAZCLUZE due to ILD/pneumonitis.

RYBREVANT with Carboplatin and Pemetrexed

Based on the pooled safety population, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 2.1% of patients with 1.8% of patients experiencing Grade 3 ILD/pneumonitis. 2.1% discontinued RYBREVANT due to ILD/pneumonitis.

RYBREVANT as a Single Agent

In CHRYSALIS, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 3.3% of patients, with 0.7% of patients experiencing Grade 3 ILD/pneumonitis. Three patients (1%) permanently discontinued RYBREVANT due to ILD/pneumonitis.

Monitor patients for new or worsening symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis (e.g., dyspnea, cough, fever). Immediately withhold RYBREVANT FASPRO or RYBREVANT and LAZCLUZE (when applicable) in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue if ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed.

Venous Thromboembolic (VTE) Events with Concomitant Use with LAZCLUZE

RYBREVANT FASPRO and RYBREVANT in combination with LAZCLUZE can cause serious and fatal venous thromboembolic (VTE) events, including deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Without prophylactic anticoagulation, the majority of these events occurred during the first four months of treatment.

RYBREVANT FASPRO with LAZCLUZE

In PALOMA-3 (n=206), all Grade VTE occurred in 11% of patients and 1.5% were Grade 3. 80% (n=164) of patients received prophylactic anticoagulation at study entry, with an all Grade VTE incidence of 7%. In patients who did not receive prophylactic anticoagulation (n=42), all Grade VTE occurred in 17% of patients. In total, 0.5% of patients had VTE leading to dose reductions of RYBREVANT FASPRO and no patients required permanent discontinuation. The median time to onset of VTEs was 95 days (range: 17 to 390).

RYBREVANT with LAZCLUZE

In MARIPOSA (n=421), VTEs occurred in 36% of patients including Grade 3 in 10% and Grade 4 in 0.5% of patients. On-study VTEs occurred in 1.2% of patients (n=5) while receiving anticoagulation therapy. There were two fatal cases of VTE (0.5%), 9% of patients had VTE leading to dose interruptions of RYBREVANT, and 7% of patients had VTE leading to dose interruptions of LAZCLUZE; 1% of patients had VTE leading to dose reductions of RYBREVANT, and 0.5% of patients had VTE leading to dose reductions of LAZCLUZE; 3.1% of patients had VTE leading to permanent discontinuation of RYBREVANT, and 1.9% of patients had VTE leading to permanent discontinuation of LAZCLUZE. The median time to onset of VTEs was 84 days (range: 6 to 777).

Administer prophylactic anticoagulation for the first four months of treatment. The use of Vitamin K antagonists is not recommended.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of VTE events and treat as medically appropriate. Withhold RYBREVANT FASPRO or RYBREVANT and LAZCLUZE based on severity. Once anticoagulant treatment has been initiated, resume RYBREVANT FASPRO or RYBREVANT and LAZCLUZE at the same dose level at the discretion of the healthcare provider. In the event of VTE recurrence despite therapeutic anticoagulation, permanently discontinue RYBREVANT FASPRO or RYBREVANT. Treatment can continue with LAZCLUZE at the same dose level at the discretion of the healthcare provider. Refer to the LAZCLUZE Prescribing Information for recommended LAZCLUZE dosage modification.

Dermatologic Adverse Reactions

RYBREVANT FASPRO and RYBREVANT can cause severe rash including toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), dermatitis acneiform, pruritus and dry skin.

RYBREVANT FASPRO with LAZCLUZE

In PALOMA-3, rash occurred in 80% of patients, including Grade 3 in 17% and Grade 4 in 0.5% of patients. Rash leading to dose reduction occurred in 11% of patients, and RYBREVANT FASPRO was permanently discontinued due to rash in 1.5% of patients.

RYBREVANT with LAZCLUZE

In MARIPOSA, rash occurred in 86% of patients, including Grade 3 in 26% of patients. The median time to onset of rash was 14 days (range: 1 to 556 days). Rash leading to dose interruptions occurred in 37% of patients for RYBREVANT and 30% for LAZCLUZE, rash leading to dose reductions occurred in 23% of patients for RYBREVANT and 19% for LAZCLUZE, and rash leading to permanent discontinuation occurred in 5% of patients for RYBREVANT and 1.7% for LAZCLUZE.

RYBREVANT with Carboplatin and Pemetrexed

Based on the pooled safety population, rash occurred in 82% of patients, including Grade 3 (15%) adverse reactions. Rash leading to dose reductions occurred in 14% of patients, and 2.5% permanently discontinued RYBREVANT and 3.1% discontinued pemetrexed.

RYBREVANT as a Single Agent

In CHRYSALIS, rash occurred in 74% of patients, including Grade 3 in 3.3% of patients. The median time to onset of rash was 14 days (range: 1 to 276 days). Rash leading to dose reduction occurred in 5% and permanent discontinuation due to rash occurred in 0.7% of patients. Toxic epidermal necrolysis occurred in one patient (0.3%).

When initiating treatment with RYBREVANT FASPRO or RYBREVANT and LAZCLUZE, prophylactic and concomitant medications are recommended to reduce the risk and severity of dermatologic adverse reactions. Instruct patients to limit sun exposure during and for 2 months after treatment. Advise patients to wear protective clothing and use broad spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen.

If skin reactions develop, administer supportive care including topical corticosteroids and topical and/or oral antibiotics. For Grade 3 reactions, add oral steroids and consider dermatologic consultation. Promptly refer patients presenting with severe rash, atypical appearance or distribution, or lack of improvement within 2 weeks to a dermatologist. For patients receiving RYBREVANT FASPRO or RYBREVANT in combination with LAZCLUZE, withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue both drugs based on severity. For patients receiving RYBREVANT FASPRO or RYBREVANT as a single agent or in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed, withhold, dose reduce or permanently discontinue RYBREVANT FASPRO or RYBREVANT based on severity.

Hepatotoxicity

LAZCLUZE in combination with amivantamab can cause severe hepatotoxicity (including increased ALT and AST).

RYBREVANT with LAZCLUZE

In MARIPOSA, based on adverse reaction data, hepatotoxicity occurred in 49% of patients treated with LAZCLUZE, including Grade 3 in 9.3% of patients and Grade 4 in 0.5%. LAZCLUZE was interrupted for an adverse reaction of hepatotoxicity in 8% of patients, the dose was reduced in 1.4% and permanently discontinued in 0.2%.

Perform liver function tests (including ALT, AST, and total bilirubin) before initiation of LAZCLUZE and during treatment, as clinically indicated. Withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue LAZCLUZE and amivantamab based on severity.

Ocular Toxicity

RYBREVANT FASPRO and RYBREVANT can cause ocular toxicity including keratitis, blepharitis, dry eye symptoms, conjunctival redness, blurred vision, visual impairment, ocular itching, eye pruritus and uveitis.

RYBREVANT FASPRO with LAZCLUZE

In PALOMA-3, all Grade ocular toxicity occurred in 13% of patients, including 0.5% Grade 3.

RYBREVANT with LAZCLUZE

In MARIPOSA, ocular toxicity occurred in 16%, including Grade 3 or 4 ocular toxicity in 0.7% of patients.

RYBREVANT with Carboplatin and Pemetrexed

Based on the pooled safety population, ocular toxicity occurred in 16% of patients. All events were Grade 1 or 2.

RYBREVANT as a Single Agent

In CHRYSALIS, keratitis occurred in 0.7% and uveitis occurred in 0.3% of patients. All events were Grade 1-2.

Promptly refer patients presenting with new or worsening eye symptoms to an ophthalmologist. Withhold, dose reduce or permanently discontinue RYBREVANT FASPRO or RYBREVANT and continue LAZCLUZE based on severity.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on animal models, RYBREVANT FASPRO, RYBREVANT and LAZCLUZE can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiating RYBREVANT FASPRO and RYBREVANT. Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to the fetus. Advise patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of RYBREVANT FASPRO or RYBREVANT, and for 3 weeks after the last dose of LAZCLUZE.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

RYBREVANT FASPRO with LAZCLUZE

In PALOMA-3 (n=206), the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were rash (80%), nail toxicity (58%), musculoskeletal pain (50%), fatigue (37%), stomatitis (36%), edema (34%), nausea (30%), diarrhea (22%), vomiting (22%), constipation (22%), decreased appetite (22%), and headache (21%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥2%) were decreased lymphocyte count (6%), decreased sodium (5%), decreased potassium (5%), decreased albumin (4.9%), increased alanine aminotransferase (3.4%), decreased platelet count (2.4%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (2%), increased gamma-glutamyl transferase (2%), and decreased hemoglobin (2%).

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 33% of patients, with those occurring in ≥2% of patients including ILD/pneumonitis (6%); and pneumonia, VTE and fatigue (2.4% each). Death due to adverse reactions occurred in 5% of patients treated with RYBREVANT FASPRO, including ILD/pneumonitis (1.9%), pneumonia (1.5%), and respiratory failure and sudden death (1% each).

RYBREVANT with LAZCLUZE

In MARIPOSA (n=421), the most common adverse reactions (ARs) (≥20%) were rash (86%), nail toxicity (71%), infusion-related reactions (IRRs) (RYBREVANT) (63%), musculoskeletal pain (47%), stomatitis (43%), edema (43%), VTE (36%), paresthesia (35%), fatigue (32%), diarrhea (31%), constipation (29%), COVID-19 (26%), hemorrhage (25%), dry skin (25%), decreased appetite (24%), pruritus (24%), and nausea (21%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥2%) were decreased albumin (8%), decreased sodium (7%), increased ALT (7%), decreased potassium (5%), decreased hemoglobin (3.8%), increased AST (3.8%), increased GGT (2.6%), and increased magnesium (2.6%).

Serious ARs occurred in 49% of patients, with those occurring in ≥2% of patients including VTE (11%), pneumonia (4%), ILD/pneumonitis and rash (2.9% each), COVID-19 (2.4%), and pleural effusion and IRRs (RYBREVANT) (2.1% each). Fatal ARs occurred in 7% of patients due to death not otherwise specified (1.2%); sepsis and respiratory failure (1% each); pneumonia, myocardial infarction, and sudden death (0.7% each); cerebral infarction, pulmonary embolism (PE), and COVID-19 infection (0.5% each); and ILD/pneumonitis, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and cardiopulmonary arrest (0.2% each).

RYBREVANT with Carboplatin and Pemetrexed

In MARIPOSA-2 (n=130), the most common ARs (≥20%) were rash (72%), IRRs (59%), fatigue (51%), nail toxicity (45%), nausea (45%), constipation (39%), edema (36%), stomatitis (35%), decreased appetite (31%), musculoskeletal pain (30%), vomiting (25%), and COVID-19 (21%). The most common Grade 3 to 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥2%) were decreased neutrophils (49%), decreased white blood cells (42%), decreased lymphocytes (28%), decreased platelets (17%), decreased hemoglobin (12%), decreased potassium (11%), decreased sodium (11%), increased alanine aminotransferase (3.9%), decreased albumin (3.8%), and increased gamma-glutamyl transferase (3.1%).

In MARIPOSA-2, serious ARs occurred in 32% of patients, with those occurring in >2% of patients including dyspnea (3.1%), thrombocytopenia (3.1%), sepsis (2.3%), and PE (2.3%). Fatal ARs occurred in 2.3% of patients; these included respiratory failure, sepsis, and ventricular fibrillation (0.8% each).

In PAPILLON (n=151), the most common ARs (≥20%) were rash (90%), nail toxicity (62%), stomatitis (43%), IRRs (42%), fatigue (42%), edema (40%), constipation (40%), decreased appetite (36%), nausea (36%), COVID-19 (24%), diarrhea (21%), and vomiting (21%). The most common Grade 3 to 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥2%) were decreased albumin (7%), increased alanine aminotransferase (4%), increased gamma-glutamyl transferase (4%), decreased sodium (7%), decreased potassium (11%), decreased magnesium (2%), and decreases in white blood cells (17%), hemoglobin (11%), neutrophils (36%), platelets (10%), and lymphocytes (11%).

In PAPILLON, serious ARs occurred in 37% of patients, with those occurring in ≥2% of patients including rash, pneumonia, ILD, PE, vomiting, and COVID-19. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 7 patients (4.6%) due to pneumonia, cerebrovascular accident, cardio-respiratory arrest, COVID-19, sepsis, and death not otherwise specified.

RYBREVANT as a Single Agent

In CHRYSALIS (n=129), the most common ARs (≥20%) were rash (84%), IRR (64%), paronychia (50%), musculoskeletal pain (47%), dyspnea (37%), nausea (36%), fatigue (33%), edema (27%), stomatitis (26%), cough (25%), constipation (23%), and vomiting (22%). The most common Grade 3 to 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥2%) were decreased lymphocytes (8%), decreased albumin (8%), decreased phosphate (8%), decreased potassium (6%), increased alkaline phosphatase (4.8%), increased glucose (4%), increased gamma-glutamyl transferase (4%), and decreased sodium (4%).

Serious ARs occurred in 30% of patients, with those occurring in ≥2% of patients including PE, pneumonitis/ILD, dyspnea, musculoskeletal pain, pneumonia, and muscular weakness. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2 patients (1.5%) due to pneumonia and 1 patient (0.8%) due to sudden death.

LAZCLUZE DRUG INTERACTIONS

Avoid concomitant use of LAZCLUZE with strong and moderate CYP3A4 inducers. Consider an alternate concomitant medication with no potential to induce CYP3A4.

Monitor for adverse reactions associated with a CYP3A4 or BCRP substrate where minimal concentration changes may lead to serious adverse reactions, as recommended in the approved product labeling for the CYP3A4 or BCRP substrate.

Please see full Prescribing Information for RYBREVANT FASPRO, RYBREVANT and LAZCLUZE.

cp-491009v2

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJInnovMed.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development and the potential benefits and treatment impact of RYBREVANT-based regimens. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

† RECIST (version 1.1) refers to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors, which is a standard way to measure how well

solid tumors respond to treatment and is based on whether tumors shrink, stay the same or get bigger.

‡ The NCCN content does not constitute medical advice and should not be used in place of seeking professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment by licensed practitioners. NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

§ See the NCCN Guidelines for detailed recommendations, including other treatment options.

|| The NCCN Guidelines for NSCLC provide recommendations for certain individual biomarkers that should be tested and recommend testing techniques but do not endorse any specific commercially available biomarker assays or commercial laboratories.

______________________________________

1 U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Priority Review. Accessed July 2026. https://www.fda.gov/patients/fast-track-breakthrough-therapy-accelerated-approval-priority-review/priority-review

2 Harrington KJ, Rosenberg AJ, Yang MH, et al. Subcutaneous amivantamab in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell cancer after disease progression on checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapy: Preliminary results from the phase 1b/2 OrigAMI-4 study. Oral Oncol. 2025;171:107791.

3 Kalyankrishna S, Grandis JR. Epidermal growth factor receptor biology in head and neck cancer. J Clin Oncol. 2006;24(17):2666–2672.

4 Burtness B, Rosenberg AJ, Calderon B, et al. Amivantamab in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell cancer after disease progression on immune checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapy. Pivotal results from the phase 1b/2 OrigAMI-4 study. Presented at: The 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; May 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois.

5 Burtness B, Rosenberg AJ, Calderon B, et al. Amivantamab in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma after checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapy: pivotal results from the phase 1b/2 OrigAMI-4 study. J Clin Onc. May 31, 2026. doi:10.1200/JCO-26-01042.

6 ClinicalTrials.gov. A study of amivantamab alone or in addition to other treatment agents in participants with recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer (OrigAMI-4). Accessed July 2026. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06385080?term=OrigAMI-4&limit=10&rank=1.

7 Barsouk A, Aluru JS, Rawla P, Saginala K, Barsouk A. Epidemiology, risk factors, and prevention of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Med Sci (Basel). 2023;11(2):42. Published 2023 Jun 13. doi:10.3390/medsci11020042

8 Haddad RI, Ferrarotto R, Guo Y, et al. OrigAMI-5: A randomized, phase 3 study of amivantamab plus pembrolizumab and carboplatin vs standard of care pembrolizumab plus platinum and 5-fluorouracil as first-line treatment in recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. Presented at: The 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; May 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois.

9 Ghiani L, Chiocca S. High risk-human apillomavirus in HNSCC: Present and future challenges for pigenetic therapies. Int J Mol Sci. 2022;23(7):3483. doi.org/10.3390/ijms23073483

10 Ferris RL, Blumenschein Jr G, Fayette J, et al. Nivolumab for recurrent squamous-cell carcinoma of the head and eck. New Eng J Med. 2016;375(19):1856-1867. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1602252

11 Wise-Draper TM, Bahig H, Tonneau M, Karivedu V, Burtness B. Current therapy for metastatic head and neck ancer: Evidence, opportunities, and challenges. Am Soc Clin Oncol Educ Book. 2022;42:1-14. doi:10.1200/EDBK_350442

12 Referenced with permission from the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer V.3.2026 © National Comprehensive Cancer Network, Inc. All rights reserved. Accessed July 2026.To view the most recent and complete version of the guideline, go online to NCCN.org.

13 RYBREVANT FASPRO [Prescribing Information]. Horsham, PA: Janssen Biotech, Inc.

14 RYBREVANT [Prescribing Information]. Horsham, PA: Janssen Biotech, Inc.

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