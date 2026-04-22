Johnson Controls' 2026 sustainability report highlights energy efficiency returns in mission-critical industries

Key results include helping customers save more than $9.5 billion in energy and operating costs and avoid emissions equivalent to nearly 6 million U.S. homes, freeing up capital to invest in strategic growth.

Company achieved 46% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2017, 33% reduction in Scope 3 emissions from use of sold products, and 91% of its global electricity needs met or matched with carbon-free energy.

CORK, Ireland, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global technology leader in energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, today released its 2026 Sustainability Report detailing the company's significant progress toward its sustainability goals and the measurable outcomes it is delivering for customers across mission‑critical industries, including healthcare, advanced manufacturing and higher education.

Across thousands of projects worldwide, Johnson Controls technologies helped organizations cut more than $9.5 billion in energy and operating costs – resources that can then be redirected back into strategic priorities such as capacity expansion and workforce development. These savings were achieved alongside environmental benefits equivalent to avoiding nearly 6 million U.S. homes‑worth of emissions, demonstrating that efficiency-led smart decarbonization can accelerate cost discipline at scale.

"Our purpose is grounded in the belief that what we do matters for human society. In the mission‑critical environments we serve, performance, reliability and sustainability are foundational for the future," said Joakim Weidemanis, Johnson Controls CEO. "Our 2026 Sustainability Report shows that in the industries where failure is not an option, we put energy efficiency to work to unlock growth opportunities and enable peak performance, which frees up capital for long-term growth in the places that really matter."

Advancing Energy Efficiency and Decarbonization Where It Really Matters

Johnson Controls solutions deliver measurable results across mission-critical industries. At Children's of Alabama, upgraded chillers and heat pumps reduced heating fuel needs by 69% and saved the hospital $700,000 in annual energy costs. Adding the AI‑enabled OpenBlue platform increased savings to nearly $900,000. And in Stuttgart Münster, Germany, large‑scale heat pumps now provide climate‑neutral heat to 10,000 households, cutting annual emissions by more than 15,000 metric tons of CO₂e, equivalent to taking 3,100 cars off the road for a year.

The report also details a 33% reduction in Scope 3 emissions from use of the company's sold products, more than double its 2030 target of 16%, while introducing new low‑embodied‑carbon chiller options with 44% lower embodied carbon than conventional systems.

"With energy prices on the rise, the most forward‑looking companies are treating energy efficiency as a business strategy to drive every dollar into innovation, technology adoption and competitive advantage," said Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer at Johnson Controls. "Energy efficiency is one of the fastest ways to lower operating expenses, reduce emissions and improve performance at the same time. At Johnson Controls, we're proud to help customers turn decarbonization into a source of financial strength and competitive advantage."

Sustainability begins at home, which is why Johnson Controls is reducing emissions across its operations, resulting in:

46% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from operations since 2017, reaching 84% of the way towards the company's 2030 goal.

91% of global electricity will be met or matched with carbon-free energy, reducing exposure to price volatility and long-term energy risk.

Innovation Driving Measurable Outcomes

In 2025, Johnson Controls dedicated 77% of new product research and development to sustainability and climate‑related innovation, enabling material improvement in energy cost management, refrigerant transition and digital integration. The 2026 report highlights major improvements in product and system energy performance, including:

Heat pumps that deliver up to 55% emissions reduction versus conventional heating systems while cutting operating costs 35%.

Rapid expansion of beneficial electrification and advanced heat pump adoption, delivering electricity savings for life saving operations of up to 80%.

YORK high‑efficiency chillers and heat pumps that exceed regulatory requirements and delivering significant gains in mission‑critical cooling environments, including YORK YMAE air‑to‑water inverter scroll modular heat pump, designed to support electrification and boiler replacement across healthcare, commercial and district energy applications while exceeding ASHRAE efficiency standards. YORK YMC² Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal chiller that can exceed ASHRAE 90.1 efficiency requirements by as much at 40%. YORK absorption chillers that utilize waste heat from onsite power generation to cut data center chiller electricity needs by 90%.



Transforming Data Centers for the AI-Powered Economy

To meet global computing demand surging, Johnson Controls provides data centers, or AI "factories of intelligence," with the infrastructure needed to enhance reliability and uptime, while reducing energy intensity. Johnson Controls solutions can reduce non-IT energy use in most major North American data center hubs by more than 50% through high-efficiency cooling, thermal management, controls, security and fire protection systems including the YORK YDAM magnetic bearing chiller, the YORK YK-HT two-stage economized centrifugal chiller, the Silent-Aire Coolant Distribution Unit platform, and the Metasys building automation system, which continuously monitors and optimizes temperature, humidity, airflow, pressure and energy performance to improve precise environmental control, efficiency, resiliency and uptime at scale. For a gigawatt-scale AI factory, those energy savings are enough to power over 200,000 households annually.

Johnson Controls is also helping data centers reuse energy that would otherwise be wasted. Absorption chillers, powered by recaptured waste heat, can cut the electricity needed to cool the chips by 90%, while heat pumps can upgrade data center waste heat for use by nearby buildings and district heating systems, turning data centers into a power source for nearby communities.

Read the full 2026 Sustainability Report here.

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About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls, a global technology leader in energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc