Johnson Fistel Investigates VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) on Behalf of Investors

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

If you purchased VenHub securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

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For more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

On March 24, 2026, VenHub filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company disclosed that it generated total revenue of just $864,450 during FY 2025 while reporting a net loss of approximately $62.4 million.

VenHub further disclosed significant balance sheet and liquidity concerns, including total liabilities of approximately $13.9 million, a stockholders' deficit of approximately $10.3 million, and a working capital deficit of approximately $9.2 million. The Company also disclosed that its operating losses, working capital deficit, and negative cash flows from operations raised substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

In addition, VenHub stated that its cash position was not significant enough to support daily operations and that, if it could not secure additional short-term capital, it may cease operations.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether VenHub made false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of VenHub stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

[email protected]

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