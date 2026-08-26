Jonah launches all-new product designed to present multiple properties on one website.

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Jonah®

Aug 26, 2026, 14:02 ET

WESTLAKE, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonah, the leading provider of premium, fully integrated websites for the multifamily industry, announces the launch of its new Multifolio website product, a high-performance solution designed to present multiple properties within one digital experience.

After identifying a client need for a more sophisticated solution for cohesive property marketing, Jonah developed its new Multifolio website product.

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Multifolio by Jonah, the all-new portfolio website solution.
Multifolio by Jonah, the all-new portfolio website solution.

Multifolio allows clients to present multiple properties under one unified digital experience; multifamily marketers can focus campaign investment, simplify SEO efforts, and guide prospects to a single, high-intent destination.

Purpose-built for the way renters search, Multifolio allows clients to direct traffic based on real users search intent. Where renters search by desired location, particular property types, and lifestyle-based preferences, Multifolio gives clients a place to market collections based on these interest points.

Multifolio reinforces the reliability of each property's digital presence by creating a connected network of website products, establishing consistent sources of information, and trusted traffic pathways.

Reliable sources that contain accurate and strategically structured data are prioritized by AI models. By using Multifolio, Jonah's clients can increase their appearance in generative search results and power greater discoverability.

With Multifolio, Jonah continues to expand what's possible in multifamily website strategy, giving marketers a more flexible way to connect properties, strengthen performance, and optimize their websites for the future of AI search.

About Jonah
Jonah builds beautiful, powerful, fully integrated websites for the multifamily industry. Our websites are designed to launch on time, stay on budget, and generate leads. Learn more about our property websites.

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