Jonah launches its Tour Scheduler with new native integrations to Anyone Home, Entrata, Funnel, and Yardi.

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonah, the leading provider of premium, fully integrated websites for the multifamily industry, launches its Tour Scheduler with new native integrations to Anyone Home, Entrata, Funnel, and Yardi.

The new Tour Scheduler gives multifamily leasing teams a smarter, more connected way to manage tour availability and presentation by connecting directly to their preferred tour provider.

Jonah's new Tour Scheduler booking interface.

Jonah integrates with Anyone Home, Entrata, Funnel and Yardi's guided, self-guided, and live video tour experiences. They plan to add future integrations, expanding the ecosystem in alignment with client preferences.

Communities can now host multiple tour types from their preferred provider in a singular connected system, ensuring offerings stay up-to-date and accurate.

These enhancements also provide prospects with a new intuitive calendar for easy-to-use bookings that streamline communication from the user interface to the integrated tour provider.

"As tour options evolved, we didn't just want our Tour Scheduler to keep up—we wanted it to make the prospect's next step feel easy, connected, and hopefully even enjoyable. With the power of native integrations, we're also able to keep the design cohesive, the data trackable, and the experience intuitive," said Collier Vinson, Chief Creative Officer of Jonah.

With the enhanced Tour Scheduler, leasing teams have more control over their tour options, bookings, and user experience for a seamless connection between the property website and preferred tour provider.

Jonah partnered with these tour providers to create deeper integrations with their solutions as a part of their mission to connect and empower the entire multifamily tech stack.

Jonah is encouraging all of its clients to adopt deeper integrations with Tour Scheduler for a more reliable scheduling experience using the tools they already trust. Tour Scheduler delivers fewer workarounds, cleaner data, and a scheduling experience that fits their brand.

About Jonah

Jonah builds beautiful, powerful, fully integrated websites exclusively for multifamily. Our industry-leading technology is designed to make your job easier and your properties more profitable. With the best shopping experience in multifamily, Jonah helps your portfolio generate more leads and drive more leases. Learn more about our property websites.

SOURCE Jonah®