Jones Soda and Rap Snacks Join Forces to Launch a New Line of Hip Hop-Inspired Craft Sodas

The collaboration unites two iconic challenger brands to create a bold new beverage experience where craft soda meets hip hop culture.

SEATTLE and MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company") and Rap Snacks, the Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration to launch an all-new line of premium craft sodas inspired by the artists, creativity and culture that have shaped generations.

The limited-edition collection combines Jones Soda's legendary craft soda expertise with Rap Snacks' three decades of connecting fans to hip hop culture through tasty, artist-led snacks.

For more than 30 years, Jones Soda has challenged convention with authentic flavors, bold branding and a deep connection to pop culture. Since 1994, Rap Snacks has pioneered culture-driven consumer products by bringing some of hip hop's biggest names to store shelves. Together, the two brands are creating a beverage platform that celebrates originality, entrepreneurship and self-expression.

"This partnership is about more than launching new flavors," said Scott Harvey, President and CEO of Jones Soda Co. "It's about bringing together two brands that have built loyal followings by staying authentic and embracing culture before it became a marketing strategy. Rap Snacks has become an icon at the intersection of music and consumer products, and we're excited to create something fans have never experienced before."

"Rap Snacks has always believed that culture deserves a place on retail shelves," said James Lindsay, Founder and CEO of Rap Snacks. "Jones Soda shares our passion for challenging the status quo and creating products that spark conversation. Together we're building a beverage brand that celebrates creativity, community and the influence of hip hop around the world."

The launch represents the beginning of a broader strategic partnership between the companies, with additional artist collaborations, limited-edition flavor drops, retail activations and exclusive merchandise already in development.

The inaugural collection will feature three custom craft soda flavors packaged in premium collectible cans that celebrate a to-be-announced artist's unmistakable style while delivering the bold flavor experiences consumers expect from both brands.

The collaboration will leverage the brands' complementary core audiences and primary retail channels. Designed for convenience, grocery, specialty retail and club, the collection will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign spanning social media, creator partnerships, live events, music and retail promotions. The incremental retail distribution and consumer appeal will drive growth for both companies.

More details, including flavor names, package designs, retail availability and launch timing, will be announced in the coming months.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda company known for its premium flavors, bold colors, distinctive packaging, and iconic fan-submitted photo labels. Since 1996, Jones has built a passionate consumer following by embracing creativity, individuality, and unconventional brand storytelling. Jones Soda products are sold across North America through retail, direct-to-consumer, and specialty channels.

About Rap Snacks

Founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, Rap Snacks is the Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop and has become one of the fastest-growing culturally driven consumer packaged goods brands in North America. Through partnerships with some of music's biggest artists, Rap Snacks creates products that celebrate entrepreneurship, culture and community across snacks, beverages and beyond.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.