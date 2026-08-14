Jordan Kuwait Bank Group Reports Net Profit of JOD 57.6 million (USD$81.4m) for the First Half of 2026

Group's total assets reached JOD 5.359 billion ($7.56 bn) (30 June 2026)

Total customer deposits of JOD 3.790 billion ($5.35 bn)

AMMAN, Jordan, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Kuwait Bank Group announced its financial results for the first half of 2026, reporting a net profit of JOD 57.6 million (USD$81.4 million) , reflecting the Group's strong financial position and the continued successful execution of its long-term strategy focused on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and creating lasting value for shareholders, customers, and stakeholders.

The Group continued to deliver solid financial and operational performance during the first six months of the year, supported by prudent financial management, disciplined risk management practices, and strong operational efficiency. The results also reflect the Bank's continued investment in digital transformation, innovation, and customer-centric banking solutions that reinforce its competitiveness and support sustainable growth.

Net direct credit facilities amounted to JOD 2.056 billion, and the investment portfolio reached JOD 1.938 billion, highlighting the Bank's diversified business model and resilient financial position.

The Bank also maintained capital and liquidity ratios comfortably above regulatory requirements, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 23.94% and a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 256.23%, reaffirming the strength of its capital base, financial resilience, and capacity to support future growth while responding effectively to evolving market conditions.

Commenting on the results, Chairperson H.E. Shaikha Dana Al-Sabah said: "Our performance during the first half of 2026 reflects the strength of Jordan Kuwait Bank's fundamentals and the successful execution of our strategic priorities. We remain committed to sustainable and balanced growth, underpinned by sound governance, financial discipline, and continuous innovation. This approach enables us to create long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and stakeholders while reinforcing the Bank's ability to adapt to an evolving economic landscape and capitalize on future opportunities".

Group Chief Executive Officer Haethum Buttikhi said: "These results reflect the successful execution of our strategic priorities and our continued focus on enhancing customer experience through innovative banking solutions, accelerating digital transformation, improving operational efficiency, and investing in our people. We remain committed to strengthening our market position, delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders, and further reinforcing Jordan Kuwait Bank's reputation as a trusted financial partner and one of Jordan's leading banking institutions".

These results show Jordan Kuwait Bank continuing to strengthen its capital base and expanding its role as a trusted gateway for international investors seeking to participate in the growth of Levant economies. Its regional presence, physical branch network and deep local knowledge position it uniquely to support cross-border investment and economic development across the region.

In July, Jordan Kuwait Bank successfully launched its second Green Bond in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The IFC is investing up to USD 100 million in Jordan Kuwait Bank's green bond, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable finance and reaffirming its commitment to supporting Jordan's transition towards a more resilient and sustainable economy.

Jordan Kuwait Bank continues to invest in enhancing its banking services and digital capabilities, strengthening operational excellence, and fostering a culture of innovation to deliver sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders while contributing to Jordan's economic development.

About JKB

Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) is a leading Jordanian financial institution with total assets of over JOD 5.46 billion (US$ 7.70 billion). The bank is committed to delivering innovative banking solutions that support individuals, businesses, and communities. Established in 1976, it offers a comprehensive range of retail, corporate, and investment banking services through an extensive network of branches and digital channels.

JKB combines financial expertise with a customer-centric approach, leveraging technology to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and security. Guided by strong governance and a commitment to sustainable growth, the Bank actively contributes to Jordan's economic development while fostering financial inclusion and innovation. Its "More than just a bank", slogan is brought to life through the successful issuance of Green Bonds which support environmental and social initiatives in the region.

Through strategic partnerships and continuous investment in digital transformation, Jordan Kuwait Bank empowers customers to achieve their financial goals and create long term value for shareholders, clients, employees and the wider community. It role as a trusted gateway for international investors seeking to participate in the growth of Levant economies is delivered via a growing regional presence, physical branch network and deep local knowledge, which positions it uniquely to support cross-border investment and economic development across the region.

SOURCE Jordan Kuwait Bank