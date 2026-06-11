Jordan's Historic 2026 FIFA World Cup Debut Shines a Global Spotlight on the Destination

First-ever appearance ignites celebrations across the U.S., bringing Jordan's culture and tourism story to North American audiences.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jordan Tourism Board today marked a historic milestone: For the first time in its history, Jordan will compete in the FIFA World Cup™, marking a milestone moment for the nation after more than four decades of pursuit and 11 qualification campaigns. Known to fans as Al-Nashama ("The Brave Ones"), Jordan enters the 2026 tournament as one of only four nations making its World Cup debut.

Celebrations in Jordan The amazing variety of natural wonders in Jordan

Jordan qualified on June 5, 2025, following a decisive 3-0 victory over Oman and arrives at the tournament on the heels of a runner-up finish at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Led by head coach Jamal Sellami and captain Ihsan Haddad, the squad features standout players including Ligue 1 star Musa Al-Taamari, prolific striker Ali Olwan and defender Yazan Al-Arab.

The team's Group J matches include:

June 16: Austria vs. Jordan at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

June 22: Jordan vs. Algeria at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

June 27: Jordan vs. Argentina at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

"As Jordan takes the field on the world's biggest sporting stage, millions of viewers will discover not only a talented football team but also a remarkable destination rich in history, culture and hospitality," said Jordan Tourism Board.

While many Americans know Jordan for Petra, the UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the country offers far more from the dramatic desert landscapes of Wadi Rum and the healing waters of the Dead Sea to the vibrant food and café culture of Amman, world-class diving in Aqaba and the acclaimed Jordan Trail.

The tournament puts Jordan in front of a global audience at exactly the right moment. Royal Jordanian now flies nonstop to Amman from New York-JFK, Chicago, Washington DC, Detroit, Montreal, and - as of May 2026 - Dallas-Fort Worth. U.S. travelers receive a visa on arrival, and the Jordan Pass bundles the visa fee, Petra entry, and admission to more than 40 sites. But what travelers consistently bring home isn't a landmark - it's the hospitality. Long meals, strong tea, dark desert skies, and a culture built around welcoming strangers. The World Cup window offers a rare chance to see Jordan at its most outward-facing and joyful: a country in celebration.

Jordan Comes to Texas: Jordan House in Arlington

To celebrate Jordan's historic appearance against defending champions Argentina, the Jordan Tourism Board will host Jordan House from June 25-27 in Arlington, Texas. Located at the Levitt Center across from Arlington City Hall, the three-day cultural experience will transform the surrounding area into a gathering place for football fans, families and the local Jordanian and Arab-American communities.

Visitors can enjoy live match screenings on a giant outdoor screen, authentic Jordanian cuisine from local food vendors, performances by the Jordan Armed Forces Band, traditional Dabke dancers, acclaimed Jordanian singer Omar Abdalat, cultural demonstrations, children's activities and immersive experiences showcasing Jordanian heritage and hospitality.

The event also coincides with Royal Jordanian's new nonstop service between Dallas-Fort Worth and Amman, launched in May 2026, providing North Texans with direct access to Jordan for the first time.

Bay Area Celebrations Around Levi's Stadium

On June 21-22, the San Jose Convention Center will host a Jordan House fan experience featuring cultural programming, Jordanian cuisine, live entertainment, and watch-party activities around the Jordan vs. Algeria match.

In Northern California, Jordanian fans and supporters will gather for community events surrounding Jordan's two World Cup matches at Levi's Stadium, organized by the Jordanian Fans Association of San Francisco with support from the Jordan Tourism Board.

The events offer local residents, football supporters, and media a chance to experience Jordan's culture, cuisine, and welcoming spirit during one of the nation's most significant sporting moments.

ABOUT THE JORDAN TOURISM BOARD

The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) was officially launched in March 1998 as an independent, public - private sector partnership committed to utilize marketing strategies to brand, position and promote the Jordan tourism product as the destination of choice in the international markets. The adopted strategies are tuned to reflect the true image of the Jordan tourism product, being a cultural, natural, religious, adventurous, leisure and MICE destination.

As part of its marketing strategies, the JTB plans and executes an integrated program of international promotional activities. This program includes the active participation in trade fairs, trade workshops, trade and consumer road shows, familiarization trips, press trips, brochure & multimedia production, and media relations. To carry out its goals, the Jordan Tourism Board utilizes the services of eleven offices in Europe and N. America.

MISSION To lead the branding, promoting and positioning of Jordan as a destination of choice.

VISION To be a pioneering tourism board achieving organizational excellence to maximize the impact of tourism on the national economy.

Find out more: https://international.visitjordan.com/

Media Contacts:

Louise O'Brien | [email protected]

Heidi Labensart | [email protected]

Jordan Tourism North America

[email protected]

Media Kit: Available upon request

SOURCE Jordan Tourism Board