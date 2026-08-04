Jose Foundation : From Outrage to Infrastructure, What Africa's Child-Protection Movement Needs Next

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By Dr Martins Abhulimhen, Founder and President, Jose Foundation.

Whenever a disturbing case of violence against a child becomes public, outrage spreads quickly. Citizens demand arrests, governments promise action, campaigners mobilise and the media amplifies the call for justice.

Dr Martins Abhulimhen, Founder and President, Jose Foundation

Then attention moves elsewhere.

The child and family, however, remain. They must navigate police procedures, medical examinations, social services, schools, courts, community pressures and the long psychological journey towards recovery.

This gap between public outrage and sustained institutional response is one of the defining child-protection challenges confronting Africa.

Across the continent, advocates, survivors, journalists, governments and development organisations have made significant progress in breaking the culture of silence surrounding child sexual exploitation, trafficking, forced marriage, online abuse and other forms of violence.

But awareness is only the beginning of protection.

Africa's next challenge is to turn moral urgency into dependable infrastructure—to build systems that can prevent abuse, receive reports safely, coordinate investigations, support survivors, pursue justice and learn from institutional failures.

Vulnerability rarely arrives alone

For more than two decades, my work through Jose Foundation has focused on vulnerable children, women and communities.

Our public record includes advocacy against child sexual exploitation, engagement with displaced communities, stakeholder training, the establishment of an office to receive reports and facilitate access to justice, international collaboration, gender-based violence initiatives, women's economic-inclusion programmes and a maternal-health partnership that distributed approximately 1,600 delivery kits in Kwara State, Nigeria.

These interventions took different forms, but they repeatedly revealed the same reality: vulnerability rarely arrives as a single problem.

A child living in a displaced community may face poverty, insecure shelter, interrupted education, inadequate healthcare and sexual exploitation simultaneously.

A survivor of gender-based violence may require immediate physical safety, medical care, legal representation, counselling, secure accommodation and a means of earning an income.

A child who reports abuse may also face rejection by family members, disruption of education, public exposure or pressure to withdraw the allegation.

Yet our institutions frequently divide these realities into separate administrative compartments.

The survivor is expected to move from one institution to another, explaining the same trauma repeatedly while each organisation addresses only the portion that falls within its mandate.

A child should not need to understand the boundaries between ministries, agencies and organisations to obtain help. Wherever that child speaks, the protection system should know how to listen and what to do next.

Africa needs a protection continuum

The continent needs to develop a complete protection continuum: prevent, recognise, report, respond, recover, pursue justice and reform.

Prevention must begin long before a criminal case emerges. It should be embedded in schools, homes, places of worship, sports organisations, healthcare facilities, humanitarian operations and digital platforms.

Every organisation working with children should have a safeguarding policy that defines prohibited conduct, reporting channels, escalation procedures and institutional responsibilities.

Teachers, healthcare workers, police officers, religious leaders, social workers, community leaders and sports administrators are often the first people positioned to notice warning signs. They need practical training to recognise grooming, coercion, exploitation and behavioural changes that may indicate harm.

But recognition is not enough. A credible system must provide accessible and trusted reporting channels.

Children rarely disclose abuse through a complete and perfectly structured account. Fear, threats, shame, dependency and confusion may affect how they communicate. A protection system must never punish a child for hesitating or finding it difficult to describe what happened.

Reporting channels should therefore be designed around the reality of childhood—not around the administrative convenience of institutions.

Technology must lead to a human response

Technology can expand access to protection services, particularly where specialist support is distant or unavailable.

Mobile reporting platforms, confidential helplines, secure case-management systems and multilingual information can help children, caregivers and witnesses communicate concerns.

But a digital interface is only as effective as the human and institutional response behind it.

The first question should not be, "How many people downloaded the application?" It should be, "What happened after a frightened child asked for help?"

Every report must connect to a trained person with a clear responsibility to assess risk, protect the child, preserve evidence and initiate an appropriate referral.

Child-protection technology must also be governed by exceptionally high privacy standards. These systems may contain identities, locations, medical information, family relationships, allegations and sensitive evidence.

Information should be collected only where necessary. Access must be restricted. Retention periods must be justified. Notifications should not expose a report to an alleged abuser who may control the child's device.

Artificial intelligence may eventually help with translation, triage, case prioritisation or identifying patterns across anonymised data. But it must never make unsupervised decisions about a child's credibility or safety.

In child protection, technology should expand human capability—not remove human accountability.

Survivors need coordinated care

A child who reports abuse should not be required to travel repeatedly between police stations, hospitals, social-service offices and courts while retelling the same traumatic experience.

Africa needs multidisciplinary response models that bring investigative, medical, psychosocial and legal services into a coordinated pathway.

This does not necessarily mean that every professional must work in the same building. It means that agencies must share clear protocols, understand their responsibilities and coordinate around the safety and dignity of the survivor.

Justice must also be understood more broadly than securing a conviction.

For a child, justice can include immediate safety, appropriate healthcare, psychological support, educational continuity, protection from retaliation and the confidence that the system believed the disclosure enough to act responsibly.

Recovery is not secondary to justice. It is part of justice.

Children need an independent institutional voice

Many African countries have ministries, commissions and agencies whose mandates touch children. Yet responsibility is often distributed so widely that no single institution is sufficiently empowered to examine how the entire system treats the child.

Countries should consider establishing or strengthening independent institutions authorised to speak exclusively for children.

In Nigeria, I have advocated consideration of a Children's Commissioner model.

Such an office would not replace the police, courts, ministries, healthcare providers or social services. It would strengthen accountability across them.

A Children's Commissioner should be able to listen directly to children, request information from public institutions, investigate systemic failures, commission research and advise policymakers on decisions affecting children.

The office should be independent enough to ask questions that vulnerable children and families may lack the power to ask:

Why was a warning ignored?

Why was a report not escalated?

Why did agencies fail to coordinate?

Why was a child repeatedly exposed to danger?

What must change to prevent another child from suffering the same failure?

The precise institutional structure will differ across jurisdictions, but the underlying principle is transferable: children need an authoritative and independent voice within the machinery of the state.

Funding must move beyond events

Too much humanitarian and child-protection work is organised around conferences, commemorative days and short project cycles.

These activities can create awareness, but protection systems require less visible and more durable investments: trained personnel, survivor-support services, referral networks, data governance, secure reporting channels, case management, monitoring and independent oversight.

Governments, donors and development partners must be willing to fund this infrastructure.

Civil society organisations must also improve transparency. We should distinguish clearly between a programme that has been proposed, one that is being implemented and one whose impact has been independently verified.

Credibility grows when organisations disclose not only what they intended to achieve, but what was delivered, what remains incomplete and what they learned.

Measure safety, not activity

The child-protection movement must move beyond counting activities.

The number of workshops conducted, participants trained, applications downloaded or materials distributed can indicate reach. But these figures do not necessarily tell us whether children became safer.

We must also ask:

How quickly were reports assessed?

How many survivors received coordinated care?

Were emergency referrals completed?

Was evidence properly preserved?

Did children remain safely in education?

Did institutions change unsafe procedures?

Were repeat failures reduced?

Did survivors and families trust the response?

Measurement should help institutions learn, not simply decorate reports.

Every serious case should trigger a review of the system. Where were the warning signs? Which institution delayed? What information was missing? What policy failed in practice? What must be changed?

Without this learning loop, societies simply wait for the next tragedy.

From temporary attention to permanent capability

Africa does not lack compassion. It does not lack courageous survivors, committed advocates or professionals trying to protect children under difficult conditions.

What it needs is the architecture that allows courage to produce consistent outcomes.

The next stage of Africa's child-protection movement must therefore be defined by a transition:

From awareness to prevention.

From reporting to reliable response.

From isolated services to coordinated care.

From institutional promises to measurable accountability.

From short-lived outrage to permanent capability.

A child's safety must not depend on whether a case becomes popular, whether a camera is present or whether an influential person intervenes.

The true test of a protection system is what happens when no one is watching.

Wherever an African child finds the courage to speak, the system should be prepared to listen, protect and act.

That is how we move from outrage to infrastructure.

That is how we build institutions worthy of a child's trust.

SOURCE Jose Foundation