Joseph Berkes Group, Williams Trew Real Estate: Where History Lives Beautifully - Elizabeth Boulevard

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A distinguished historic residence at 1112 Elizabeth Boulevard is now being offered at a newly adjusted price of $1,785,000, a substantial reduction from its previous list price of $1,999,000.

1112 Elizabeth Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110

Situated along one of Fort Worth's most iconic, tree-lined boulevards, the property represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of the city's architectural history in the highly sought-after Near Southside district. The home showcases timeless design, thoughtful proportions, and the kind of character that has become increasingly difficult to find in today's market.

Elizabeth Boulevard is widely recognized for its unique blend of historic charm and urban accessibility. Located just minutes from Fort Worth's medical district, Magnolia Avenue, and downtown, the area continues to attract buyers seeking both lifestyle and convenience.

The recent price adjustment positions the home as one of the most compelling opportunities in the corridor, particularly for buyers looking for distinctive architecture in a prime location. In a market where well-located historic inventory remains limited, the repositioning reflects a strategic effort to align value with current buyer demand.

The property is represented by Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate, a Fort Worth-based agent with extensive experience in historic and luxury properties. Berkes is known for his tailored approach to marketing and positioning homes, particularly those with architectural significance.

"Homes like this don't come along often," said Berkes. "There's a level of character here that's incredibly hard to replicate. With the new pricing, it creates a real opportunity for the right buyer to step into something special."

1112 Elizabeth Boulevard offers a rare combination of history, location, and long-term value—now at a price point designed to generate immediate interest.

www.williamstrew.com

SOURCE Joseph Berkes Group, Williams Trew Real Estate